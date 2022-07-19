When Benedict Cumberbatch spoke about the moment he KNEW he wanted to take up the Sherlock role

Benedict Cumberbatch may be a favourite among MCU fans for starring in Doctor Strange but prior to that, the actor received global attention for playing the role of Sherlock Holmes in the famed BBC series. The series which premiered in 2010, released four seasons and received immense love from fans and critics as well who felt Benedict was the perfect choice for the role.

The series also starred Martin Freeman as John H. Watson, Mark Gatiss as Mycroft Holmes and Andrew Scott as Moriarty. Considering how Sherlock Holmes is one literary character that has been essayed by several actors over the years, Benedict Cumberbatch in a 2014 interview spoke about how he decided to take on the role. Speaking about his initial reaction, Benedict said, "I heard about it and I thought that sounds like an excuse to re-franchise something to make money. It could be a bit cheap and cheesy. And then, I found out who was involved and I thought it's definitely not going to be cheap and cheesy", via BAFTAs.

Revealing how he felt after reading the script, Cumberbatch added, "I completely fell in love with it." Recalling how he felt after his first read, the actor added, "I thought this could be great. I would really enjoy doing this." The actor further admitted that at first, he thought the role could be very exposing given how Sherlock is an iconic character. Speaking about his thoughts on taking on the role, the actor further discussed, "I thought this is a really big step into the limelight and then I thought it's really good material. I can have fun doing it."

The actor further also maintained that he was beyond thrilled to the response that the series received and that he found it overwhelming. As for the series return for the fifth season, Cumberbatch has maintained that he would be game to appear in the same.

