When Beyonce & Jay Z came to Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon's rescue at the Golden Globes; See Pics

The 2020 Golden Globes created a whole lot of noise as it was a star-studded night and many Hollywood A-listers made their way to Los Angeles. From and Nick Jonas to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, the awards night was an eventful one and saw many stars make headlines for various reasons. A day after the starry night, we also got a sneak peek at what happened while these stars patiently sat through the evening. One of them was Beyonce and husband Jay-Z coming to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's rescue.

Turns out, The Morning Show actors ran out of water at their table. Reese, being the goofy person she is, leaned over to the next table to get some. In the process, she ended up getting some champagne from Beyonce and Jay-Z instead. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jennifer Aniston shared a photo while holding up the champagne flutes and praised Reese. She wrote, "“Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table so naturally she asked Jay Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne."

The power couple obliged and willingly offered Reese, Jennifer and producer Kristin Hahn some of their spirit. Jay and Beyonce arrived late to the awards show and were snapped waiting before they could settle down as a speech was underway.

Check out Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's behind the scene photos from Golden Globes:

