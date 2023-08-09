When Beyoncé made Blue Ivy 'cringe' over Snoop Dogg joke and failed to impress her daughter

Beyoncé is one of the world's most accomplished entertainers, but when it comes to becoming a comic, people closest to her remain unimpressed. According to her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and daughter, Blue Ivy, on September 19, 2020, the diva tried to generate some chuckles during Ms. Tina's Celebrity Corny Jokes portion. However, the singer fell short and her audience remained unimpressed.

Throwback to when Beyoncé tried to make Blue Ivy laugh but couldn’t

Beyoncé had previously demonstrated that she, too, can be an embarrassing mother. Remember the time when she made a Snoop Dogg joke that made her daughter Blue Ivy wince? In a virtual interview with the Where Art Can Occur celebration, the singer delivered a joke while taking part in a joke segment. Her efforts were unsuccessful as her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her daughter remained unimpressed.

The 24-time Grammy winner made a joke,"Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?" Queen Bey spoke in a deep voice while she was dressed casually in a makeup-free face and black sweatshirt. After hearing her mother’s voice, Blue Ivy interrupted her and said, "No. No, Mom, the voice NO! NO!"

Meanwhile, Queen Bey ended her joke with Fo' drizzle, a spin on the rapper's catchphrase (Fo' shizzle, my nizzle), as she chuckled at Blue Ivy.

After that, the video started playing a voice note which was from her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, where she encouraged her to put on makeup. She said, "Hi, Bey. I appreciate you making this joke despite your hectic schedule, but will you just put on some makeup and get some excellent lighting?"

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy proved talent runs in the family

Beyoncé, who is presently on tour for her Renaissance tour, continued to captivate fans around the world. But Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter, demonstrated that talent runs in the family by making many surprise cameos during the tour.

Blue Ivy had appeared on stage along with her mother multiple times, whereas her first time was in Paris and her most recent was in Chicago. Meanwhile, fans in Paris were amazed by the young starlet's outstanding dance during My Power from Beyoncé's collaboration soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift. Blue Ivy proved that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree with a range of eye-catching costumes, including a shimmering sequin jersey, a sleek silver ensemble, and a head-to-toe crimson look.

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour is her first major worldwide tour since 2018, this is her first solo performance in seven years, as she began her tour earlier this year in May in Stockholm.

