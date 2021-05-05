When Bill Gates made a list of 'the pros and cons of getting married' to Melinda Gates on a whiteboard

While the world is still in shock over Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce, we take a trip down memory lane when the Microsoft co-founder made a list of "the pros and cons of getting married" to Melinda.

It's still difficult to digest that after 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are calling it quits and heading for a divorce. "...but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," the ex-couple had penned in a join statement, shared on Instagram. While all eyes are now on the divorce proceedings, we take a trip down memory lane to the way Bill and Melinda were.

For the unversed, it was in 1987, when Melinda first met Bill after she had joined Microsoft as a product manager. The pair were seated next to each other at a business dinner in New York City. According to Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a three-episode 2019 Netflix documentary series on Microsoft's co-founder, after dating for a year, the couple had come to a crossroads, via CNBC. Bill recounted that he a Melinda "cared a lot for each other and there were only two possibilities: either, we were going to break up or we were going to get married."

Melinda chimed in that Bill "had to make a decision." Moreover, Melinda recounted a time when she walked into her then boyfriend's bedroom and witnessed him making a list on a whiteboard. "His whiteboard had the pros and the cons of getting married," Melinda revealed while bursting into laughter. While the notion may not seem romantic, Bill "took the idea of marriage very seriously."

Taking into consideration Bill's successful parents Bill Gates Sr., an attorney, and Mary Maxwell Gates, a businesswoman, Melinda observed that they were equal partners both in their professional aspirations and their play. As for Bill making "the pros and cons of getting married" list, Melinda felt her husband wasn't entirely sure he was ready about making a serious commitment like marriage because he, "wanted to be married, but he didn’t know whether he could actually commit to it and [run] Microsoft."

Interestingly, Bill and Melinda's relationship at the early stages was casual for both sides as Bill put it best: "She had other boyfriends and I had Microsoft." The couple had agreed that since they are not serious about each other, they were not going to demand each other's time. Melinda further chimed in, "I was new to Microsoft, there were a lot of men there and... you are still looking around." However, a year later, Bill recounted, "...sort of to our surprise, certainly my surprise, we said, 'Hey, I love you.' And she said she loved me and then it was like, 'Wow, and now what is going to happen?'"

What did eventually happen is that the lovebirds tied the knot on New Year's Day 1994 in Lanai, Hawaii, had "three incredible children": Jennifer Katharine, 25, Rory John, 21, and Phoebe Adele, 18, and founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ultimately, good things aren't meant to last as Bill and Melinda filed for divorce on May 3, after 27 years of marriage.

When Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates' director Davis Guggenheim decoded Bill, "You are lucky in life. And you are lucky in war," as the latter won a hand while playing cards together, Gates had chimed in, "And love, too."

