When birthday boy Leonardo DiCaprio and Amitabh Bachchan praised each other after working on The Great Gatsby

Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gastby, considered him as one of the 'most humble' actors. Read on to know more.

Several Bollywood stars over the years have made their debut on international waters and one of the senior most actors has been Amitabh Bachchan. Back in 2013, Big B starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and impressed us with his memorable performance in the film. Today, DiCaprio celebrates his 47th birthday and we decided to go back in time when the two of the biggest stars walked the red carpet and couldn't stop gushing about each other.

Amitabh Bachchan and Leonardo DiCaprio worked together in The Great Gatsby and the film was even screened at the Cannes International Film festival back then. While the cast made a stylish appearance on the red carpet, they also spoke fondly about each other and couldn't stop praising.

At the time, Leonardo while speaking about working with Big B called him an 'astoundingly talented' actor. "He couldn’t be a more gentle, wonderful individual to work with. And astoundingly talented. To come and play Meyer Wolfsheim in this movie and embody that roughness and a mystery, everything that comes out of his mouth is filled with so much more and so much presence. And then you see the camera cut and he’s the perfect gentleman, just a joy to be around and a wonderful collaborator. He’s a magnificent actor and I was honoured to work with him," Leonardo told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Big B who loves to write and often pens his thoughts on his blog, had written, "The Great Gatsby’ premiere at Cannes .. and with the star Leonardo di Caprio at the red carpet and then on stage .. me giving introduction speech in Hindi .. 100 years of Indian Cinema .. he a most humble and down to earth co star .. caring and considerate through out the making of the film .."

Well, we love when Hollywood meets Bollywood.

