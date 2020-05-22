When Brad Pitt broke down at his wedding to Jennifer Aniston and made a bizarre promise to the Friends alum

Here's a look back at Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's wedding. The couple reportedly exchanged some quirky vows and an emotional Brad was in tears at the ceremony.

A decade and half since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways. However, before their divorce came through, the couple was as relatable as one could get. Don't believe us? Take their wedding ceremony as an example. The couple tied the knot in July 2000. Although they kept their ceremony under tight wraps, details from their wedding surfaced after their lavish Malibu ceremony which took place atop a cliff eventually. While details about Jen's wedding gown, the flowers she held at the ceremony, and the lavish spread were revealed, a source at the time revealed Brad teared up at the nuptials.

According to a Mirror UK report, the ceremony took place as the sun began to set. The bride and groom, along with the guests, witnessed the gospel choir performance. About 200 guests witnessed the wedding. This included Jen's Friends co-star Courteney Cox, Brad's Fight Club co-stars Ed Norton, Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz. The choir sang a song from Blur's 1999 album 13 as the couple's wedding march took place. It was during the service that Brad reportedly broke down.

Apart from his emotional moments, it has also been reported that Brad had a quirky vow written for the ceremony. Jen and Brad wrote their own vows. As they exchanged their vows, Brad promised to "split the difference on the thermostat." In her response to his vows, Jen pledged to make his favourite banana milkshake. *Brb, trying to control our tears from streaming down our face for we realised that they separated five years later.*

Following the wedding, Jennifer told Vanity Fair deemed it "fantastic." Following their split, Jen confessed she has no regrets tying the knot with Brad. "I still feel so lucky to have experienced it. I wouldn’t know what I know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad,” she told Vanity Fair in the months after their split," she told VF.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: When Angelina Jolie REVEALED the heartwarming moment Maddox first called Brad Pitt 'dad'

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×