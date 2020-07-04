When Brad Pitt CONFESSED he would love to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She's a versatile actor

In a 2012 interview, Brad Pitt was all praises for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling her a versatile actor who is popular in the west for her style, beauty and acting skills. Read below to know more about what the Oscar-winning actor had to say about the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star.

is a name that is known on a worldwide scale, across the globe, thanks to her gorgeous looks and acting skills. Before and , it was the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star who made India proud by venturing into Hollywood, with films like Pink Panther 2 and Provoked under her impressive repertoire. Hence, it comes as no surprise when a 2012 throwback interview of Brad Pitt saw the Oscar-winning actor make the revelation that he would love to work with Aishwarya.

In an interview with IANS; while promoting his then 2012 release, Killing Me Softly, Brad had gushed about Rai saying, "Given a chance, I would like to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, because she's a versatile actor," and added, "She is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, who has achieved huge acclaim in the west for her style, beauty and acting skills. I think we missed an opportunity to be cast together for Troy." For the unversed, the 46-year-old actress was offered the role of Briseis opposite Pitt in the 2004 Wolfgang Petersen directorial but Aishwarya turned down the offer.

The reason was reportedly Rai's trepidation towards the lovemaking scenes with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star. Eventually, the role went to Rose Byrne.

Would you like to see Brad Pitt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a movie together? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Brad also spoke fondly about Bollywood movies and how they're making an impact on an international level. "I would love to work in a Bollywood film as there is so much drama and color in the films there... I might decide to work in a Bollywood film and do one of those dance numbers with the whole crew in the backdrop," the 56-year-old actor had quipped to IANS.

