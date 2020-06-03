When Brad Pitt REVEALED he used to crowd around Jennifer Aniston like moth to a flame: She provides the warmth

In a 2004 interview for Vanity Fair; when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were still married, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star was all praises for his ex-wife as he referred to the actress as a fireplace, who always provides the warmth to the people around her.

After Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their splits with their second spouses, Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux, in 2016 and 2018 respectively, the reconciliation rumours went on a rampage. Moreover, Brad was one of the special guests invited for Jennifer's 50th birthday bash in 2019 which he gladly attended. While we didn't get any photos of the two together from the special occasion, a year later, the exes would have a very public reunion. It was at the SAG Awards 2020 when both Pitt and Aniston won the Actor for their roles in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Morning Show respectively. The pictures; which sees the two happy to greet and congratulate each other on their wins, immediately broke the Internet.

It was back in 2004 when Brad and Jen were still very much married that the former gave a candid interview to Vanity Fair. It was just before the release of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which ended up as THE turning point in their eventual 2005 separation. During the interview, Pitt confessed about his "congenital sadness" and how he's been keeping it in check thanks to his relationship with Jennifer. "Her emphasis is the home, friends, and family. We all kind of crowd around her like moths to the flame. She's like a magnet; she brings a lot of people together that way. Jen's the fireplace; she provides the warmth," the 56-year-old actor gushed to VF.

Moreover, during a later appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oprah Winfrey quizzed the Fight Club star about his lovely quote for his then-wife. "She's one of the warmest people I meet and we do all crowd around her. She's like that fire we crowd around for warmth. This is truly genuine. There's not an ill-intention bone on this woman's body. She's really extraordinary and she's taught me a lot that way. She brings people that way," Brad shared.

Check out Brad Pitt's interview snippet about Jennifer Aniston on The Oprah Winfrey Show below:

Eventually, the two moved on and are now on friendly terms with the reconciliation speculations being attached to them, no matter what!

