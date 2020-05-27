When Brad Pitt REVEALED his marriage pact with Jennifer Aniston that foreshadowed their divorce

In a 2004 interview for Vanity Fair, when Brad Pitt was still very much married to Jennifer Aniston, the Oscar-winning actor spoke candidly about the marriage pact that he had with the Friends star. Read below to know what the pact between the ex-couple was.

Around the time that Mr. & Mrs. Smith was releasing, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were still very much a married couple. It was also the same year when Jennifer Aniston had to bid farewell to her most iconic character to date, Rachel Green, as Friends had its one last hurrah in 2004. Before Brangelina came into existence we had Brad and Jennifer as America's sweethearts. However, it was a tag that both Pitt and Aniston wanted to run away from.

During a detailed interview with Vanity Fair in 2004, Brad spoke candidly about the marriage pact that he had with his now ex-wife, Jennifer, as neither of them wanted to be spokespeople for a happy marriage or coupledom. Something that Pitt despised was the "two-becomes-one-thing" where the person loses their individuality. The 56-year-old actor noted that the pair didn't cage each other with the pressure of "happily ever after" and rather figured it out as they went along. They felt it out rather than setting policies and rules for their marriage.

"Jen and I always made a pact, that we'll see where this thing is going. I'm not sure it really is in our nature to be with someone for the rest of our lives, just because you made this pact. You keep going as long as you keep growing. When that dies, we do. But it constantly surprises me. Just when you think you've gotten all you can out of it, you get knocked upside the head. It's good fun," the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star revealed to Vanity Fair.

Brad further stated that the couple still had that friendship which included a good laugh and going in and out depending on the dynamics and outside influences. While their relationship was "complicated," it's also what kept it "interesting."

"We're good at getting shit on the table. Then she tells other people and I get mad," the Oscar-winning actor quipped. Furthermore, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Pitt had joked about how he would get annoyed when Aniston would dish out their personal arguments to media and how she should take herself out instead of him.

Check out Brad Pitt's interview snippet about Jennifer Aniston on The Oprah Winfrey Show below:

Turns out the marriage pact was more like a foreshadowing of sorts as America's sweethearts would end up heading towards splitsville in January 2005.

