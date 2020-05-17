When Brad Pitt's ex aide revealed he was happier when married to Jennifer Aniston over Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie continue to be the center of attention even today and often, additional information keeps coming in as to what has been going on. Brad and Jennifer's pair has always been loved for how they look just amazing together, however, things did not quite work between the two and they got divorced in 2005. He then married Angelina Jolie, however, the two divorced in 2016, and the two have 6 children from the marriage.
Now, a lot has been going on in terms of Brad and the Friends star. As it turns out, Brad was said to come across as rude to Jennifer during one of his interviews with the Parade magazine, back in 2011. However, soon enough, he did say how his comments were misinterpreted rather badly. And now, reports have it that the actor has offered an apology to Aniston for all the issues in their relationship in the past, however, the representatives of the actress have deemed the news reports fake.
And if that is not enough, it looks like there is another something back in the news, a comment from Brad's ex-bodyguard Kris Herzog that has come to our notice. With the constant arguments over Team Jennifer vs. Team Angelina, a comment from the ex-security advisor has it that Brad was a 100 percent happy during his marriage to Aniston. He further told Cheat Sheet, during the interview earlier, how he never heard them fighting or rumours of cheating. He said, "I never heard anything bad between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt before he met Angelina Jolie."
However, he did not have a lot of nice things to say about Brad's time with Angelina, and added, "It was, ‘We are the most powerful celebrity couple in the world,’ and that was primarily Angelina pushing the public image."
(ALSO READ: When Jennifer Aniston revealed she was angry and hurt during Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's 2005 Kenya holiday
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Don’t the media ever get tired of bashing Angie and slobbering al over about Jennifer ? She broke up Justin’s 14 year relationship with another woman . They give her a feee pass I don’t really give a crap about either they are only actors and actresses, so who knows if any know real love and we have heard about them since 2005 . Give it a break let us hear about others please !!!!!
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Brad wanted children, Jennifer did not
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I don't understand angelina she said her own mother was devistated when her father Jon voight cheated on her mother so why would you pursue a married man. Explain please!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Stupid!! Move on....he was a cheater .who cheated with a cheater .btw .he isn't all that anyway...
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Stupid...move on already!! He is s cheater..who cheated with a cheater. .btw .He isn't all that!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Brad fell in love with Jolie's body not her kindness personality or attitude. Jolie is a viper and Brad got bitten.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
He was not ready for bigger responsibilities then and will never ready for it. He never satisfies with what he has and always looking for HAPPINESS somewhere else. Angelina better by herself than to stay together with someone like him.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I loved them together. After he sleep with that thing, I stopped supporting Brad and that thing movies. I only watched Jen movies. Why can't men figure out they are being manipulated by the other woman...SAD!
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Can't believe the Redonkuless stuff people write. Anybody knows Angelina has a category all her own.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Brad and Jen Blake and Miranda would have had beautiful children look at brads kids with Jolie blonde hair blue eyes
Anonymous 8 hours ago
We would like to see brad and Jen , Blake Shelton and Miranda , Ben affleck and his ex but it will never be
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Please report on something else anything else ! This storyline is done. Quit digging up the dead horse and killing it over and over. It's exausting.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Brad & Jen is the story of this century. Wow! It's too bad Debbie Reynolds is not alive to witness this. She went through this triangle love. Her hudband, Eddie Fisher. And her friend, Elizabeth Taylor.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Never could stand Angelina! I always thought she was a conniving b***h always jealous of Jennifer and always controlling and yes wanting to make them the power couple and make it look like they were perfect when in fact she was crazy!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Brad & Jen are a true love story. If Only Debbie Reynolds was still alive to witness this.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Drop all the stupid lies about Brad and what's her face. In the big world of real war and the pandemic who cares.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Angelina is prettier and smarter than dumb a** Jen Anniston
Anonymous 10 hours ago
I’ve never understood this narrative. A man cheating on his wife doesn’t amount to a “love story”. How did Brad come out clean on this anyway? He cheated. He was married. He took the vows. We really haven’t come very far as a society, have we? Brad is the poor helpless man seduced by the temptress, while Jen is the long suffering victim. Maybe both women are victims of a cheating womanizer?
Anonymous 10 hours ago
If he was so happy with Jennifer what happened to cause a divorce??
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Brad should of realized the grass is Not greener on the other side. Jen is a class act. Brad you screwed up!!!!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
I always thought they would have been together forever. They looked so in love all the time
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Brad's a good actor but I lost all respect for him after he hooked up with Angelina. Also find it ironic that she's broken up numerous relationships but gets so pissed off when Brad talks to his ex.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Jen needs move on from Pitt.. He is a cheat.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Some men throw away their happiness
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Seriously. Brad and Jen were happier because it was just Brad and Jen. Kids are awesome, but they tire you out leaving little time for a marriage.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I liked Brad and Jen better. It's a shame that they are no longer together.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
It would be nice if the media would just leave them alone. It would be great though if they somehow could reconcile and learn to love each other on a new level.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Brad was so happy (100%) with Jen that he fell in love with Angelina while he was still married to her. Okay, got it!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Team Jen & Brad love them together
Anonymous 12 hours ago
She was nothing more than a booty call, that's why he regrets leaving Jen and wants her back.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Love and Lust are very two different things. You and be happy and in love and lose it all in a moment of lust.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
LUST AND BUSTED =DIVORCE=STUCK W/ HO
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Or Lustre and since he was busted then comes alcoholism and drugs.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
It wasn't love. Right around 2004 Angelina Jolie was the most alluring woman in the world. She's was also a crazy BEYOTCH. She's no longer alluring but now a bitter crazy BEYOTCH
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Brad wanted kids, a family. Jennifer was career focused. So he found a woman to have his children. Everyone is past that age now. He always was enamored with Jen. You can tell.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Ok, to be fair, Brad's actions are on Brad either way. However, it wasn't the first time that there was a suspicious timeline regarding a partner previously committed to someone else for Ms. Jolie.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Exactly. He couldn't have been too happy with Jennifer if he wanted to hit it with Angelina.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Sexual attraction to other people happens all the time in marriages. That doesn't mean partners are unhappy. Unfortunately, acting upon said desires happen. When it does, both parties become unhappy whether they were the cheater or not. When the other person becomes a driving force in the marriage, it becomes a nightmare for the married couple. Angelina knew exactly what she was doing. She's definitely a home wrecker. The biggest problem with all this is Angelina thinks she can play the poor me, scorned spouse in this. Ummm, no...
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Well said!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Spot on...and I don't think he'll ever truly be happy with any "one" woman.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Spot on....and I don't think he'll ever truly be happy with any one woman.