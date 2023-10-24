When Bradley Cooper was mistaken for a girl at a cafe despite a 'really cool’ getup

Bradley Cooper once shared a childhood memory that left him publicly humiliated. This incident happened when he was around 10 to 11 years old, as he was often mistaken for a girl during his childhood. This incident happened when Cooper thought he looked really cool so being mistaken for a girl at that time was a shocking thing for him.

The girl confusion

During an interview with HuffPost, Cooper talked about how when he was a young boy he was often mistaken for a girl. While he wasn't sure about the exact reason for this confusion, he thinks that his hairstyle may have played a role. He shared a particular memory from a coffee shop when a waitress thought he was a girl. This incident occurred when he was 10 or 11 years old. He said, “I never lived the life of ‘Oh, you’re so good-looking. People thought I was a girl when I was little, because I looked like a girl–maybe because my mother would keep my hair really long in a bowl cut.” He continued, “I was in a coffee shop once and the waitress was like, ‘What do you want, Miss?’ I was 10 or 11– the worst age to have that happen. I had a jean jacket on and a Metallica pin. I thought I was really cool.”

ALSO READ: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper can't keep hands off each other, ignite reconciliation rumors amidst model's romance with NFL star

Bradley Cooper's early career and breakthrough

His film debut came in the form of the 2000 film, Wet Hot American Summer. However, it was the 2009 hit movie The Hangover that was his breakthrough, it earned critical acclaim and also commercial success.

In a different interview, Cooper talked about alternative career paths outside of acting, he talked about his proficiency in cooking and his childhood aspirations of becoming a professional chef or a basketball player. However, he ended up becoming an actor, leading to a successful career that includes iconic roles like voicing Rocket in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

ALSO READ: 'One who is younger': Irina Shayk reportedly 'not happy' with Bradley Cooper dating Gigi Hadid?DEETS Inside