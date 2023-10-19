When Britney Spears '55 hour' ex-husband revealed being friends with 'benefits' amid her ongoing relationship with Justin Timberlake

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The most short-lived marriage of Britney Spears and her childhood friend, Jason Alexander is incomparable to any marriage in Hollywood. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours, which is about one-1,274th the length of the average American marriage that ends in divorce.

Britney Spears' friendship & wedding with Jason Alexander

For Jason Alexander, this whirlwind marriage began and ended on New Year's in 2004. Spears had invited him to Las Vegas and flew him there on a private jet. In an interview with ABC News correspondent John Berman, Alexander explained that he thought the trip was just going to be a fun time between friends. It wasn't what he called a "booty call, it was just, you know, a friend asking a friend to come on a trip." However, Alexander revealed that he and Spears, who had grown up together in Kentwood, Louisiana, had been more than just friends at one point like friends "with benefits", even when she was dating Justin Timberlake.

According to Alexander, "There was an instance when [Britney and I] were hanging out," Alexander continued "He had called, and I was ... kicking it with her, kind of like the guy 'behind the scenes' no one knew about."

Then during the Las Vegas trip, Spears proposed the idea of getting married. Alexander said they were drinking and using various substances. He said, "She just came out and asked me, she was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this.'" When asked about the substances, Alexander responded with a smile, "Oh, a to z." He admitted to using drugs and said, "Yeah, we were doing drugs."

He explained that he was also acting on his emotions. Jason expressed, "I went with my feelings, I was in love with her. ... I feel like she felt the same way." They went to a wedding chapel, exchanged vows, and posed for the now-famous photo with Spears in a white baseball cap and a bare midriff.

ALSO READ: Revisiting moment when Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed Thor due to social media glitch

Britney Spears requested divorce within 55-hours

Alexander revealed that there was a sort of honeymoon during their Vegas stay. When he and Spears shared the news with her mother and managers, he mentioned, "Everyone went crazy because there was no prenup." However, it didn't last. The marriage was annulled, citing that Spears "lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

Advertisement

Alexander disagreed with this reason and said he had signed the annulment papers in the hope they might get back together. He said, "That was probably the hardest part about it, I had obviously got my feelings involved."

Alexander explained that he didn't make any money from the marriage; he simply flew back to Louisiana in coach. Since then, he's been pursuing a career in mixed martial arts. In an interview with E! a few months after the annulled marriage, Britney Spears described it as "me being silly, being rebellious."

ALSO READ: 'It was a challenging road for me': When Jennifer Aniston revealed REAL reason for divorce from Brad Pitt

Britney Spears has since been married and divorced to Kevin Federline and is now divorced from Sam Asghari.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only: Ride Along star and Grown Ups fame team up for Netflix documentary