When Britney Spears first husband Jason Alexander crashed her wedding with Sam Aghari

Back in June 2022, Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander also known as her 55 hour, caused trouble at her wedding with Sam Asghari. He crashed the wedding on Thursday, June 9, 2022, without an invitation and even shared the event on Instagram. However, he was soon arrested by the police.

Britney Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed her wedding

A video of Jason's Instagram live was shared on Twitter by fans. According to TMZ, Jason told event security that Britney, his first and only wife, had invited him. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a trespassing complaint at Britney's residence. Jason was arrested for trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of battery due to his altercations with security.

He also had a felony warrant for larceny in another county and was later held in police custody. Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, expressed his anger at Jason's actions during that time, he said, "I am personally working with the sheriff's department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Britney had married Jason, her childhood friend, in Las Vegas in January 2004. However, their marriage was annulled just 55 hours later because she petitioned the court, stating that she didn't fully understand her actions. In September of that year, she married Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children, Sean and Jayden. But her marriage with Kevin ended in 2007.

Britney and Jason's '55-hour' wedding

In 2004, Jason Alexander's whirlwind marriage with Britney Spears began and ended on New Year's that's within 3 days. Britney had invited him to Las Vegas and even flew him there on a private jet. During their Las Vegas adventure, things took a surprising turn. Spears proposed the idea of getting married while she was drunk.

Jason recalled, "She just came out and asked me, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this.'" Jason explained that he was also acting on his emotions. He said, "I went with my feelings, I was in love with her. I feel like she felt the same way." They ended up going to a wedding chapel, exchanged vows, and posed for the now-famous photo with Britney in a white baseball cap and a bare midriff.

However, this brief marriage didn't last. It was annulled within 55 hours, with the reason being that Britney "lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

ALSO READ: ‘I believe when a chapter is…’: When Miley Cyrus once expressed her thoughts about her and Liam Hemsworth's split

Advertisement

Britney and Sam's wedding

Britney met Sam Asghari, a fitness trainer, in 2016 while filming her Slumber Party music video. They got engaged in September 2021, just two months before the end of Britney's conservatorship, and later married in June 2022. However, the former couple divorced in August 2023, with Sam accusing Britney of infidelities.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Spencer confronting Esme lead to issues in the co-parenting process they planned for Ace?