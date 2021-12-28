When BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung REVEALED his celebrity crush was Emily in Paris star Lily Collins

BTS ARMY, who also happen to be fans of Emily in Paris, squealed with immense joy when Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) performed BTS' Dynamite during one of the episodes from the recently released Season 2. Besides the beloved fandom, two BTS members also shared their appreciation towards the series for performing their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single and doing complete justice to it, a la Emily in Paris style!

Those two members were Bangtan leader RM and V. While RM posted an Instagram Story, having a kindred laugh over the epic Dynamite number, V posted the same scene on Instagram with his caption, tagging Emily in Paris' IG page along with a black and white heart "TaeTae" seal of approval. Sharing Kim Taehyung's post on her IG Story (through Emily in Paris' IG Story about the Christmas Tree singer's post!) was none other than Emily in Paris' lead, Lily Collins aka Emily Cooper, who enthusiastically wrote, "WE'RE IN THE STARS TONIGHT! #BTSARMY," quoting a lyric from Dynamite.

We know for sure Lily's IG Story will be incredibly special for V because TaeTae has been a longtime admirer of the Golden Globe-nominated actress. For the unversed, let's jog your memory by travelling back to 2018. In two separate interviews, for Access Hollywood and E! News, V had revealed that Lily was his favourite Hollywood actress and celebrity crush (Rachel McAdams is also on his list!). Moreover, Taehyung has often cited Collins' romantic comedy-drama Love, Rosie as one of his all-time favourite movies, which also starred Sam Claflin.

While for fans, getting a response from their favourite celebrities is nothing short of a memorable moment, we can't help but think it would be the same for TaeTae as well! That, too, from his celebrity crush!

We're totally living for this "Dynamite" BTSxEmily in Paris crossover!

Meanwhile, V made a new celebrity friend recently as he hung out with Squid Game star and Golden Globe nominee Lee Jung Jae, convincing BTS ARMY that he could be a part of the second season. To check out the star-studded photo, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

