When Calls The Heart Season 10: Release date, streaming details, trailer and everything else you need to know

Fans of When Calls The Heart have been eagerly waiting for the return of Hallmark Channel's longest-running original series since May 2022. Now, the wait is finally over as the Season 10 premiere airs on July 30 on Hallmark Channel, with next-day streaming available on Peacock. And that's not all! The series has already been renewed for Season 11, ensuring even more heartfelt moments for viewers. Both Season 10 and Season 11 will consist of 12 episodes each, promising an abundance of inspiring storytelling. Read on to know more.

When Calls The Heart: A standout series

Executive Vice President of Programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, expressed her excitement for continuing to bring stories of faith and community to millions of viewers. When Calls The Heart has been a standout in Hallmark's catalog, offering an uplifting and heartwarming television experience. With Season 11 on the horizon, the show's future looks even brighter.

Trailer of When Calls The Heart

Where and when to watch When Calls The Heart

The Season 10 premiere is on July 30 on Hallmark Channel, airing from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. For online viewers, the Hallmark website or app offers a live viewing option. Alternatively, those with active subscriptions to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM can watch the series live or on-demand.

Streaming When Calls The Heart

As for Peacock, fans can catch up on Seasons 7-9, and new episodes of Season 10 will be available for next-day streaming on the platform. The debut of Season 10, Episode 1 is set for Monday, July 31, on Peacock Premium. The next episode, Season 10, Episode 2, titled "Hope Springs Eternal," is scheduled to air on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, August 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

While When Calls The Heart might not be available on Netflix or Hulu at the moment, fans have plenty to look forward to with the upcoming seasons. The show's enduring popularity speaks to its ability to touch hearts and spread positivity. As viewers embark on this journey of faith and community, they can anticipate an enriching and heartwarming experience, bringing joy to millions of homes worldwide.

