When Calls The Heart Season 12: Erin Krakow And Kevin McGarry's Characters Will Face New Challenges; All We Know So Far

It's almost time to say goodbye to When Calls the Heart for this season. Season 11 of the popular Hallmark Channel drama is wrapping up, with the final episode airing on Sunday, June 23.

Liz Kocan, in her Season 11 review for Decider, compared When Calls the Heart to Grey’s Anatomy. She noted “I can’t help but compare When Calls The Heart to Grey’s Anatomy, with regard to both shows, they’re not quite the same as when they first premiered, but both have been successful at firmly establishing their main character and the world that revolves around her. As WCTH‘s devoted fans watch Elizabeth Thornton move into the next phase of her life, the investment we’ve already made in her continues to pay off.”

As we prepare to bid farewell to Season 11, a key question arises: Will When Calls the Heart return for another season? Here’s what you need to know.

Has When Calls The Heart Been Renewed For Season 12?

Yes! In May 2024, Hallmark Channel renewed When Calls the Heart for a twelfth season, which will have 12 episodes. Production for Season 12 is set to begin in July 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Season 12 will likely explore Elizabeth and Nathan's new relationship. Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry teased that their characters will face new challenges and experiences, adding depth to their story.

Is there a premiere date for When Calls The Heart Season 12?



There’s no official release date yet, but based on the show’s history, we can make an educated guess. Season 9 concluded in May 2022, with Season 10 premiering on July 30, 2023. Season 10 ended on October 15, 2023, and Season 11 began in April 2024. With production on Season 12 starting in July, new episodes are likely to premiere in early to mid-2025, probably around February.

Who's the possible star cast of When Calls the Heart?

The cast for Season 12 is expected to include Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, Jack Wagner as Billy Avery, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Lee, Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter, Viv Leacock as Pastor Joseph, Natasha Burnett as Amelia, and more. It's unclear if Kayla Wallace, who was absent in Season 11 due to her role in another series, will return.

About When Calls the Heart Show

When Calls the Heart is a popular Hallmark Channel drama, follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher used to high-society life, who gets her first teaching job in Coal Valley (now Hope Valley), a small coal-mining town in western Canada.

The show, based on Janette Oke’s novel, premiered in July 2014 and is preparing to air its Season 11 finale on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 9 p.m. This season has been the most-watched cable show for four weeks straight with women aged 18+. It has attracted 4.7 million total viewers across 2.1 million households and 1.8 million women 18+, according to Nielsen ratings.

The season finale airs tonight from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. You can watch When Calls the Heart live on the Hallmark website or app. It’s also available for streaming live or on-demand with subscriptions to FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, or DIRECTV STREAM.

Stay tuned for future updates on When Calls the Heart season 12.

