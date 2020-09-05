When the Camellia Blooms' Kang Ha Neul on his dating life: I’m such a homebody, it’s not easy to find someone

In a recent interview, When the Camellia Blooms star Kang Ha-neul got candid about his dating life revealing that as of now, he's single. The reason being that the 30-year-old actor hasn't met someone who is a good fit for him.

Kang Ha-neul has emerged as one of the leading stars in 2020 for his brilliant performance in When the Camellia Blooms. For his work, the actor was even awarded the Best Actor at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards beating the likes of Hyun Bin for Crash Landing on You and Park Seo-joon for Itaewon Class. While the 30-year-old actor is currently shooting for The Pirates 2: The Goblin Flag (sequel to the 2014 film The Pirates starring Son Ye-jin and Kim Nam-gil) in a recent interview with Ilgan Sports via Soompi, Ha-Neul shared that he plans to take a break soon as the actor wants to have enough time to reflect on himself.

When the topic about his dating life was discussed, Ha-neul revealed that he's currently single because he hasn't met someone that's a good fit for him. However, Ha-neul added that he will date someone eventually. For him, when you meet someone healthy, your energy changes and Ha-neul wants to have conversations with that special someone about different things. "But I’m such a homebody that it’s not easy to find someone. Of course, you can make an effort for somebody, but right now, my plate is full even with my projects," Ha-neul confessed.

"When I’m taking a break, I’ll put my tendencies aside and make an effort for my future someone. But not yet. I think I’ll have to be resting to find the time to do that," Ha-neul concluded to Ilgan Sports.

We're sure that many fans would readily agree to be Kang Ha-neul's special someone!

