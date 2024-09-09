When Cate Blanchett Asked Director Todd Haynes To Step Away From Set During Complicated Carol Scene, Actress Reveals Reason

Cate Blanchett spoke at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) about her collaboration with director Todd Haynes on the film Carol. The Australian actress, who starred in the 2015 film, explained how she suggested Haynes leave the set during a complicated scene. During a Q&A session, Blanchett shared her personal experiences working with directors.

Blanchett recalled a specific incident on the Carol set that required a different approach. The 2015 film, which received six Academy Award nominations, is based on Patricia Highsmith's novel The Price of Salt and depicts the love story of two women in 1950s New York. The lighting made shooting a scene in an abandoned house difficult for the film's cinematographer, Ed Lachman, and director Todd Haynes.

Blanchett described how Haynes, known for his meticulous approach, appeared frustrated. "You could tell Todd was finding it really difficult," she said. The actress took an unexpected step when she suggested Haynes take a break. "Sometimes they're the ones that need a hug," she told the TIFF audience. "And you need to say, 'Why don't you step away and clear your head a little bit?'"

Blanchett's advice to Haynes prompted him to step back momentarily, allowing the team to reconsider their strategy. "He stepped away so we could figure out a different way to position it," she said.

Blanchett said that actors should stand by their directors during her talk. She said you expect a director to have everything together and always hold it together.

However, she stated that filmmaking is a two-way street, with both actors and directors creating a safe working environment for one another. Blanchett added that in the way that he'd make the space for the actors to do that, we make space for them.

Her reflections went beyond her interactions with Haynes. She explained how the best working relationships are based on respect and collaboration. Blanchett stated that polite disagreement, or respectful disagreement, is essential in the creative process.

She shared that healthy relationships allow for differing opinions without conflict and that there is a common misconception that making a great film is similar to summer camp. According to her, conflict-free environments do not always produce the best creative results.

Blanchett and Haynes' collaboration on Carol proved to be a success. Critics praised the film, and it received many nominations, including those for Blanchett and co-star Rooney Mara.

Blanchett commented on the director's style, stating that Haynes is conflict-averse, which helped to create a smooth working environment on set. However, she also shared that it is possible to respectfully challenge a director's vision while maintaining a positive working relationship.

