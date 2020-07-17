When Choi Woo Shik REVEALED why he was relieved Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon had a cameo in Parasite

In a 2019 interview, Choi Woo-shik spoke candidly about why he was glad Park Seo-joon, fellow Wooga Squad member, played his friend in Parasite. Read below to know what the 30-year-old actor had to share on the same.

Parasite is a movie that became such a global phenomenon that even Hollywood couldn't shield their eyes off of the masterpiece. Besides causing a stir at the Cannes Film Festival by taking home the prestigious Palme D'Or, the Bong Joon-ho directorial also made Oscar history, by not just winning four Academy Awards, but also becoming the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Parasite's cast was also lauded including Choi Woo-shik who gave a scene-stealing performance as the son of the Kim family, Kim Ki-woo.

Woo-shik's best friend and popular actor, Park Seo-joon, had a cameo appearance as Min-hyuk, Ki-woo's friend, in Parasite. who gives the latter's reference for the tutoring job at the Park family's household and also gifts the Kim family the scholarly rock. In a 2019 interview with Herald POP, via Soompi and Naver, the 30-year-old actor shared candidly as to why he was relieved that Seo-joon played Min Hyuk in Parasite. "I was so relieved that [Park Seo-joon] took on the role of Min Hyuk. When Ki-woo meets with Min Hyuk, Ki-woo needed to look comfortable, but Seo-joon hyung, who I’m comfortable with in real life, came so I think that’s why we were able to produce a relaxed scene," Woo-shik revealed.

Furthermore, explaining the relationship between Ki-woo and Min Hyuk, Woo-shik shared that besides his family, the former can talk to the latter comfortably. Even though their positions and lives are different, Woo-shik thought that their friendship was possible because Min Hyun was a longtime friend from before Ki-woo became worn out by the world.

For Woo-shik, Min Hyun plays an important role even when Ki-woo comes up with his plans. While originally, Ki-woo thought the friends were one the same level, he was actually trying to keep up with Min Hyuk, as he gets to know the world. "Min Hyun was the object of some kind of envy," Woo-shik theorised.

What did you think of Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon's equation in Parasite? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

For the unversed, Wooga Squad comprises Seo-joon, Woo-shik, BTS member V aka Taehyung, The Heirs star Park Hyung-sik and Walk singer Peakboy.

Share your comment ×