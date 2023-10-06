When Chris Hemsworth admitted to feeling "like rock stars in a stadium" while he filmed THIS USD 253 million movie

Chris Hemsworth shared a deep connection with India when he travelled to the country. So much so that his wife and him decided to name their first daughter India, after the country. We are revisiting his interview with IANS where he spoke about his experience shooting his hit movie Extraction. The actor visited Mumbai and Ahmedabad for the filming of the action thriller.

Chris Hemsworth on being surrounded by his Indian fans while filming Extraction

In the interview with IANS, Hemsworth spoke about his experience being surrounded by his fans from India. He shared, “I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people.”

The Thor actor also added, “After every take (when the director) called ‘cut’, there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that.” He continued to share, “I have such pleasant memories of people and interactions there, and a lot of enthusiasm and positivity. There was real excitement for us shooting there. We had never shot there before. From the crew it felt like there were not many films like this being shot there so there was a unique sort of originality to it.”

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a picture with his fans in India

The Thor actor also shared a picture of him with his fans in India and captioned the post, “Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here.” In the interview, he revealed that his wife Elsa Pataky had also spent a considerable time in India and fell in love with the culture.

Chris Hemsworth will make his return to the silver screen with the movie Furiosa, which is set to release in 2024. Post this, he will also star in two MCU movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

