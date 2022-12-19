When Christmas Was Young: Here's the complete cast list, trailer of Tyler Hilton's holiday movie

The holiday season is here and with it comes the season for films that celebrate the holiday spirit. CBS's upcoming holiday movie, When Christmas Was Young has been generating a lot of buzz recently and the feel-good holiday movie is doubly special given that it has also been produced by Sheryl Crow. The trailer of the film was released last month and it managed to leave everyone looking for a heart-melting story mighty impressed. When Christmas Was Young follows the story of a headstrong music manager, Luke Dawson (Tyler Hilton) who is in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client and finds himself falling for Melody Douglas (David), a gifted singer-songwriter who has given up on her dreams of making it big in the music world. The duo end up with a strange connection that brings them together as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. The film has been directed by Robert Tate Miller. The film also includes a new title song written by Sheryl Crowe. Here's a look at the cast members of the holiday movie.

Tyler Hilton Actor and singer-songwriter Tyler Hilton plays the lead role of Luke Dawson in the film. If you are wondering where you know Hilton from, the actor famously portrayed the role of Chris Keller in the popular teen TV series One Tree Hill. Tyler has also been a part of other popular projects such as A Christmas Wish, American Dreams, and The Christmas Contract. Hilton who himself is a musician spoke about taking on the role of Luke and told Distractify, "There's a lot of genuine music. I spent so much time in Nashville living and working down there and stuff. So it feels authentic and cool."

Karen David The female lead in When Christmas Was Young is played by Karen David. The singer and actress has been associated with several major projects including Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Once Upon a Time and also the TV series, Fear the Walking Dead. In the holiday movie, she essays the role of Melody Douglass. Karen opened up about taking on a feel-good holiday film and told TV Fanatic, "I am a sucker for a good holiday film. I have my go-to's with the family and my friends that we watch yearly from the classics I used to watch as a little girl with my dad. That's why I love Christmas so much, so doing a holiday film always appealed to me."

Meghan Heffern Meghan Heffern has been a popular face and has appeared in Degrassi: The Next Generation, Backpackers, Lost Girl, Road Trip, Good Witch, Unreal, Sex/Life, Chokeslam and other famous projects. In When Christmas Was Young, she essays the role of Emily

Supporting Cast The film's supporting cast also includes the likes of Jordana Largy, Jake Foy, Jayce Barreiro, Grace Sunar among others. When Christmas Was Young premiered on December 18 on CBS.

