When Crash Landing on You reps REVEALED if Son Ye Jin's character was pregnant by the end of the series

Crash Landing on You fans had earlier theorised that Son Ye-jin's character was pregnant during the last few minutes of the series finale thanks to certain behind-the-scenes photos from Ep 16. Read below to know what the CLOY reps had to share on the famous fan theory.

We're still trying to get over the beauty that was Crash Landing on You. In what was tvN's highest-rated drama, CLOY starred Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye. The emotional storyline centered on the love story between Ri Jeong-hyeok (Bin), a reserved North Korean captain with a heart of gold and Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress who was confident and rebellious. After Se-ri has a paragliding accident that makes her crash-land into the trusted arms of Jeong-hyeok, we see the two get closer as they try to help the latter escape back to South Korea.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The series finale of CLOY saw the lovers reunite in Switzerland and live happily ever after. The possibility of a marriage and even having kids were not delved into in the closing moments of CLOY. However, after seeing some behind-the-scenes photos from Ep 16, fans started theorising that the Jeong-hyeok and Se-ri got married and that the latter was pregnant with their child. The fans flooded Twitter and online communities with their theories. However, it was further from the truth.

Debunking the popular theory, a source from CLOY told Osen at the time, "I think this [the photos leading to speculations about Yoon Se-ri’s pregnancy] is something that came about simply because viewers have a lot of interest in the drama. It’s nonsense," via Soompi.

While the rumours were put to rest, it doesn't stop fans from fantasizing about what happened to the beloved Crash Landing on You pair after series end. Moreover, with talks of CLOY Season 2 on the pipeline, let the fan theories continue!

