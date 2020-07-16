When Crash Landing on You star Kim Jung Hyun REACTED to Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's dating rumours

Kim Jung-hyun, who fans adored as Gu Seung-joon in Crash Landing on You, had earlier shared his reaction, in an interview, to the dating rumours between his co-stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Read below to know what the 30-year-old actor had to share on Bin and Ye-jin's electrifying onscreen chemistry.

Fans of Crash Landing on You were so mesmerised by the electrifying onscreen chemistry shared between Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as Ri Jeong-hyeok, a reserved North Korean captain and Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress, that many were convinced the co-stars were dating in real-life. However, Bin and Ye-jin have strongly denied the relationship rumours, in the past, on multiple occasions. Back in February, Crash Landing on You star Kim Jung-hyun, who fans loved as Gu Seung-joon in the K-drama, shared his thoughts on the dating rumours between his co-stars.

In an interview with Segye Ilbo, via Soompi, Jung-hyun revealed, "When they were rehearsing, there weren’t any of the rosy, romantic vibes that the media talked about in articles [about their dating rumors]. But as soon as the cameras began rolling, they would gaze at each other lovingly, with honey dripping from their eyes. When I saw that, I thought they were really cool." The 30-year-old actor added that after watching Bin and Ye-jin's tremendous onscreen chemistry, he felt that he was with really amazing senior actors. For Jung-hyun, the pair were cool to the extent that he thought this must be what a real professional looks like.

"Both Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin look really cool when they’re acting. They were very active in terms of coming up with ideas, and they spoke everything that was on their mind. Even though I was standing beside them as a junior actor, they treated me as a same-level colleague. They made it possible for me to act comfortably," Jung-hyun added.

What do you have to say about Kim Jung-hyun's comments on Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's dating rumours? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

