When Crash Landing on You star Son Ye Jin shared she and Hyun Bin would make a perfect 'Mr & Mrs Smith' pair

In a 2018 interview, Son Ye-jin had gushed about her onscreen pairing with Hyun Bin and how they have the kind of vibe similar to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

One of the most adored onscreen pairings has to be that of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. While their first project together was the 2018 thriller Negotiation in which their characters were at odds with each other, it was their epic chemistry in Crash Landing on You which had fans going gaga over the pair. As Ri Jeong-hyeok, a reserved North Korean captain and Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress, CLOY became an instant classic and one of the highest-rated K-dramas of all time.

It was in a 2018 interview when Bin and Ye-jin were promoting Negotiation, when the latter spoke candidly about her onscreen pairing with Hyun Bin. According to Soompi, via Naver, when the interviewer told Ye-jin that she and Bin look great together, the 38-year-old actress had confessed, "We also talked about that ourselves." Since the interview took place much before CLOY aired, when quizzed on what kind of a project she'd like to take on with her co-star, Ye-jin had revealed, "It would be great to [star] with Hyun Bin in a melodrama."

"I’ve also heard people suggest something like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did together. We have that kind of vibe," Ye-jin added and we have to agree with the actress!

