  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Crash Landing on You star Son Ye Jin shared she and Hyun Bin would make a perfect 'Mr & Mrs Smith' pair

In a 2018 interview, Son Ye-jin had gushed about her onscreen pairing with Hyun Bin and how they have the kind of vibe similar to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
9848 reads Mumbai
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin had first starred together in the 2018 film Negotiation.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin had first starred together in the 2018 film Negotiation.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most adored onscreen pairings has to be that of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. While their first project together was the 2018 thriller Negotiation in which their characters were at odds with each other, it was their epic chemistry in Crash Landing on You which had fans going gaga over the pair. As Ri Jeong-hyeok, a reserved North Korean captain and Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress, CLOY became an instant classic and one of the highest-rated K-dramas of all time.

It was in a 2018 interview when Bin and Ye-jin were promoting Negotiation, when the latter spoke candidly about her onscreen pairing with Hyun Bin. According to Soompi, via Naver, when the interviewer told Ye-jin that she and Bin look great together, the 38-year-old actress had confessed, "We also talked about that ourselves." Since the interview took place much before CLOY aired, when quizzed on what kind of a project she'd like to take on with her co-star, Ye-jin had revealed, "It would be great to [star] with Hyun Bin in a melodrama."

"I’ve also heard people suggest something like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did together. We have that kind of vibe," Ye-jin added and we have to agree with the actress!

ALSO READ: Crash Landing on You Rewind: When Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin celebrated former's birthday by jamming to BLACKPINK

Would you like to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin star in a Korean version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith or something similar along the lines? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Soompi,Naver,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement