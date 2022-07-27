When Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint & Emma Watson gave FIRST interview after getting the Harry Potter films

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were not always the successful and sorted actors they are now. Looking back at the time when the to first got onto a stage and gave their first-ever interview as the Harry Potter cast reminds us that these actors that made the franchise such a huge success were just mere children at the start of it all.

During their first sit-down, an interviewee asked the three child actors how they reacted to getting the role of the main leads in the franchise, to which the three of them replied in their own innocent ways. Daniel started off by simply saying he cried through spurts of giggles. He also added, "I am a tiny tiny bit like Harry cause I'd like to have an owl," the 11-year-old sure did have a flair with jokes.

Rupert, on the other hand, was much more serious when answering the question even though he is just a year older than Radcliffe. He said, "Because it was my first ever film audition it was, so I was so nervous but not as nervous I've been before this press conference." The Hermoine Granger of the group, Watson answered with clarity, "I have never had anything to me like this before, I've never done anything and it's going to be so amazing to see how things are done but..." she loses her words a bit and adds, "I don't know what to say, I just want to enjoy." Emma is just a year younger than Daniel, making the trio close buddies per their ages. They gave this interview in 2000 and now after more than two decades, looking back at these moments, fans can see how the stars have grown not only in inches but also in thought.

