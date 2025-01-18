When David Lynch Called One Of His Iconic Films A 'Total Failure'; Find Out Amid Director's Tragic Demise

David Lynch was proud of his director work, but surprisingly, one film was his biggest career regret. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker passed away on January 16, 2025, just days before his 79th birthday. In 2020, Lynch posted a video on his YouTube channel admitting that his 1984 film, Dune, was not his best work despite its cult status.

"I'm sort of proud of everything except Dune," he said in the video titled Do You Have a Question For David? Part 1. "I've liked so much working in different mediums," he said of filming the sci-fi adventure. He explained that it was not about pride but the enjoyment of working on the project.

Although he didn't like his work on Dune, Lynch felt "lucky" to get to experience working on different mediums. This wasn't the first time that the director expressed his dissatisfaction with Dune. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said the movie was a "heartache" for him.

Lynch also admitted that he had no interest in watching Denis Villeneuve's recent adaptations, starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and Zendaya.

"I've told this story a billion times. It's not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me," he said. Lynch revealed that he didn't have complete creative control over the film and claimed it would have turned differently if he had the "final" control.

Despite The Elephant Man's dislike for the Dune franchise, the cast fondly remembered him upon his death. Kyle MacLachlan, who played Paul Atreidis, recalled how Lynch plucked him out of "obscurity" to star in his first and last big-budget film.

"He clearly saw something in me that even I didn't recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision," the actor added. Apart from Dune, the director is known for his works in Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet, and Twin Peaks.