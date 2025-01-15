When Demi Moore Taught Fans the Right Way to Say Her Name: ‘Duh-Me…’

Demi Moore was done with people pronouncing her name wrong, so she laid down the law for them to pronounce it correctly in 2017. The 62-year-old movie star’s name debacle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has resurfaced amid her major win at the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards.

“I know a couple of Demis,” Fallon, 50, told The Substance star at the time.

“Yes, and I know Demi also,” she responded, to which the late-night host perked up and probed, “Demi Lovato?”

“I do. I hear she’s one of your BFFs,” Moore replied before teasing, “And I felt very left out of that.”

Fallon then asked Moore if she wanted to be part of his inner circle. Locking fingers with him, the mom of three quipped, “I’m so in!”

Moore then recounted a conversation she had with Lovato. Noting that the Heart Attack singer is from Texas and she’s from New Mexico, Moore said, “Our families say our names the same, but we each individually pronounce it differently.”

The Ghost actress explained, “It works better with our last names.”

“Like, ‘Deh-mee Lovato’ sounds really good. And ‘Duh-mee Moore’ sounds really good,” she schooled.

Despite the interview taking place years ago, fans were floored by the name revelation, collectively commenting via X that they were unaware the two names were pronounced differently.

Advertisement

“Who else unknowingly pronounced both names exactly the same?” asked one fan, while another wrote, “Ever since I heard Demi Moore pronounce her name, I’ve chosen to stan because how could you not?”

Moore recently made headlines when she bagged the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the 82nd annual Golden Globes for her role in The Substance. The victory marked her first major industry award despite her over 40-year showbiz career.

In her acceptance speech, the actress recalled how three decades ago a producer told her she was a “popcorn actress” and made her feel like she wasn’t allowed to ever hold an award for her work.

Moore’s three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, watched their mom win big from home, posting heartfelt reactions via their respective social media. The girls even joined the actress for the after-party, snapping photos of her with her statue.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Demi Moore Says Her Daughter Has Become More Self-Accepting Over The Years, Prompting Actress To ‘Look Back’ At Her Own Life