When did 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 premiere? Release date, where to watch, cast, and more

Reality television series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back with a brand new season and the show has been trending as fans express their happiness about their favourite series returning. Here is everything you need to know about season six of the dating reality show.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 release date and synopsis

Season six of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiered on June 4, 2023, on TLC, with 8 couples including one returning pair and 7 new ones. The series aired at 8 pm ET, taking up the spot of season four of another 90 Day Fiancé spinoff titled 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. TLC's official description of the show reads, "From the initial in-person meeting to traveling to a faraway country, the stories of these potential spouses-to-be uncover hidden truths, navigate cultural differences and determine if online romance can lead to true love."

ALSO READ: FBoy Island 3: What to expect from new season of CW reality series? Release date, cast, streaming, and more

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 cast

While season five cast members Gino and Jasmine are returning as participants this season, while seven new couples join them. Americans travel abroad to meet their online soulmates for the first time, says the official website of TLC. The pairings of season six include:

Returning participants, Gino and Jasmine have been together for more than two years and got engaged in the previous season. The former is a 53-year-old from Michigan who thinks she wants him for money, while the latter is a 35-year-old from Panama.

Amanda is a 31-year-old from Louisana and Razvan is a 26-year-old from Romania. He is the first man the mother of two has dated after her husband died from cancer.

Riley is a 48-year-old military vet from Pennsylvania while Violet is a 43-year-old from Vietnam. He has been betrayed so many times in the past which is why has decided to hire a private investigator. Riley wants to see if he can truly trust Violet or if this will be another of his past relationships which have led him to lose faith in trust.

Christian is a 30-year-old from Minnesota and Cleo is a 32-year-old from England but their relationship faces the biggest challenge as the latter is a neurodivergent as well as autistic trans woman and the former has only ever dated cis-gendered women.

Tyray is a 33-year-old from California and Carmella is a 27-year-old from Barbados. They met on a dating app four years ago and have since communicated on Snapchat. His family not knowing anything about her might be a problem for their relationship.

Advertisement

David is a 42-year-old from Nebraska and Sheila is a 31-year-old from the Philippines. He was born completely deaf and was cheated on in his last relationship. They have communicated via text and though he is interested, his family is not sure about her.

Meisha is a 43-year-old from Minnesota while Nicola is a 46-year-old Israel. While she is a divorced Catholic convert, he has been a virgin his whole life.

Statler is a 33-year-old from Texas and Dempsey is a 28-year-old from England. While the former is an insect enthusiast who was adopted, the latter is her British girlfriend.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is a spinoff of the original series 90 Day Fiancé and premiered on August 6, 2017. The six-season series revolves around couples who met online and will have their first in-person meeting for the first time. Apart from Gino and Jasmine, who are returning contestants, the others have never met each other prior to the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bachelorette 20: What to expect from new season? Where to watch, release date, cast details, and more