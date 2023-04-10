When did A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys air? Where and how to watch, performances, and other details

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys is a tribute special to honour the popular American rock band The Beach Boys. Consisting of brothers Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, Mike Love, and Al Jardine, the band is one of the most critically acclaimed and successful bands of all time. Continue reading to know more about the tribute special program, which artists performed at it, and where to watch and stream it.

When did A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys air and where to watch it?

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys aired on CBS on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour tribute was also available on demand on streamer Paramount+ and a one-hour adaptation of the program is expected to be broadcasted on MTV at a later date.

The honourary special live concert was filmed just after the 2023 Grammy Awards which were held on February 6. It was hosted at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, and comes around three months after Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, another artist tribute special. The program celebrated the iconic band with several performances as well as renditions of some of their most popular songs.

Performances at the A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys features performances from popular names like Tom Hanks, Drew Carey, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, and John Stamos. The core members of The Beach Boys namely Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks featured as guests on the special. The iconic tribute for the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-winning band included these performances:

Andy Grammer performing “Darlin’”

Apart from the members of the band, the program also featured the following guests: