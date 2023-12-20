When did Ally Brooke and Will Bracey meet? Exploring their relationship as they announce engagement

Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Will Bracey after the latter went down on one knee in New York City on Monday, as reported by People

Ally Brooke who rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony shared pictures with her fiancé Will Bracey announcing her engagement to the world. Captioning the post, she wrote, “WE HAVE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY EVER TOLD!!!! I CANNOT WAIT TO MARRY YOU.” She added multiple crying face emojis with her caption along with a heart and a ring at the end.

Ally and Will Bracey first met in 2015 when the latter joined First Harmony as their tour manager. The couple were together for 8 years before their engagement on Monday.

Looking back at the best day of Ally Brooke’s life

Getting engaged is a milestone in everyone’s life and Ally Brooke gets to mark December 18 as a special day on the calendar. The Lips Don’t Lie singer got engaged to her long-term boyfriend in New York City.

Talking to People magazine about her special day Brooke said, "It’s the best day of my life. It’s wonderful, truly wonderful. I had no idea. No idea. When he did it I was in pure shock."

Ally’s fiancé Will Bracey also shared his thoughts about his engagement saying he had been preparing for it for months. Will Bracey who popped the question to Ally Brooke on Monday in an art gallery in New York said, “I’ve been planning it all year, and New York was always our city. It’s where we fell in love.”

Will proposed with a custom cut diamond ring designed by a jeweler in Turkey.

Exploring Ally Brooke and Will Bracey’s fairytale relationship

Ally Brooke and Will Bracey first met when the former was in Fifth Harmony, the girl group that Will Bracey joined in 2015 as tour manager.

According to Brooke, it was love at first sight. “I knew the moment that I…truly when I saw him, I fell in love with him,” she reminisced.

Looking back at the bygone days of their relationship, Ally revealed to People that they used to walk around New York and just dream.

Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke’s fellow member of Fifth Harmony congratulates her

Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke’s fellow member of Fifth Harmony took to Instagram to congratulate the newly engaged couple. Sharing a screenshot of Ally and Will kissing after their engagement, on her story, Dinah wrote, “finaaalllllyyyyy”

She posted another story where she can be seen with Ally and Will. She finished off the story by saying she couldn't wait to be the bridesmaid.

