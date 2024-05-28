Recently, the Hollywood Walk of Fame added a star for Chris Hemsworth, the upcoming lead in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. In his acceptance speech on May 23, he expressed love for his wife Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth has been famous for playing Thor and could not fail to appreciate what Pataky did for him. He admitted that she had given up her dreams when she saw that he was willing to follow his.

Hemsworth said, “I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive. And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt.”

2010: The year their love story started

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have come a long way since their first meeting in 2010. The talent agent introduced them both and they hit off instantly. By September, they made their relationship official with their inaugural red carpet appearance at the Resnick Pavilion in Los Angeles Museum of Art before finally wedding hurriedly later that December due to an intense whirlwind romance.

On Good Morning Britain in 2016, Hemsworth described how it just felt right despite not having planned it saying “There was no great plan to any of it to be honest, we were on holiday and we said, 'Why don't we get married, too?' And then the next minute...There probably should have been some planning, but it all worked out.”

Family and moving to Australia

The couple welcomed a daughter named India Rose in May 2012. After two years, they announced they were expecting twins who were later born in March 2014. His kids often inspire him such as being the driving force behind his fitness levels as well as healthy lifestyles.

In 2015, the family relocated back home to Australia where Hemsworth originally hails from. This gave them a chance to live without being in the glare of Hollywood media. In Hemsworth’s interview with GQ in 2017, he spoke about what they had given up for each other, and Pataky had given more for the family.

A decade of marriage

December 2020 marked ten years since Chris and Elsa tied the knot. Throughout their decade together there has been shared support and love. Also, Pataky is even featured on screen alongside her husband in Thor: Love and Thunder, underlining how close they are outside work.

Recent Hollywood Walk of Fame recognition for Hemsworth does not just underscore his professional accomplishment but also shows that his personal support system is crucial to his success.

His tribute to Elsa Pataky demonstrates the importance she carries within him, making us all know that love and sacrifice mean a lot when we want to achieve something great.

