When Did Daniel Day-Lewis Retire From Acting? Find Out As My Left Foot Director Jim Sheridan Reveals How Actor Remains 'Done'

Director Jim Sheridan shares an update about the actor Daniel Day-Lewis. Sheridan reveals he is in touch with Day-Lewis, who no longer wishes to work in the movies. The actor announced his retirement in 2017 before releasing his last film, Phantom Threads.

The actor-director worked together in the movie My Left Foot, which got Day-Lewis three Oscars. The Lincoln star played the character of a man with cerebral palsy in the film with Sheridan. The pair, after My Left Foot, worked together in In the Name of the Father.

Jim Sheridan On His Conversations With Daniel Day-Lewis

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Sheridan revealed, “He says he’s done; I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again. He’s like everybody else, he opens up the streamers, and there’s seven thousand choices; none of them are good.”

The director added, “Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain; if you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something ’coz he’s so good.”

Sheridan continued, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision, and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘The difference is that…’: Martin Scorsese highlights impact of Satyajit Ray's THIS masterpiece and its ability to 'introduce a new culture'

Daniel Day-Lewis At The National Board Of Review Awards Gala

Daniel Day-Lewis made an appearance at the National Board of Review Awards Gala, where he presented the award to Martin Scorsese for Best Director in January. The actor also interacted with others from the industry, Zac Efron being one of them. Efron later took to Instagram to share a picture with the There Will Be Blood actor and captioned it as “someone I’ve looked up to for a long time now.”

Day-Lewis also gave a speech about Scorsese at the ceremony, saying, "I'm grateful to the National Board of Review for so justly recognizing the supreme, inimitable artistry of this mighty man. To every person that works in the crucible of the imagination, he's a living treasure. As a man and as a filmmaker, I love and revere him."

The actor and Martin Scorsese have worked together in two movies.

ALSO READ: One More Project In The Works For Martin Scorsese And Retired Actor Daniel Day-Lewis? The Director Responds