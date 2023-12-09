When did Elvis Presley marry Priscilla? Exploring the duo's private wedding, iconic bridal dress, and more

Priscilla and Elvis Presley are perhaps one of the most-known Hollywood couples ever. Not just in 2023, but back in the 60s, the duo was still making headlines and intriguing on-lookers. One of the most fascinating things about their relationship was their wedding. While it was an intimate affair with only over a dozen guests invited, it was also one of the most iconic moments of the couple, still engraved in pop culture. From the wedding gown to the wedding cake, here's how the day went down.

When did Priscilla and Elvis Presley tie the knot?

The couple read their vows to each other on May 1, 1967, in front of close family and friends, 14 people to be exact. One thing to be noted from their ceremony is that Priscilla had omitted the word "obey" from her vows after Elvis asked her to do so. According to the book, Elvis: My Best Man written by George Klein, who was the singer's longtime friend, the ceremony only lasted about 8 minutes. But unlike other weddings that go straight to the reception, the couple held a press conference right after, which was later followed by a champagne breakfast for around 100 guests.

Many might be surprised to know that the couple wed around 9 AM in the morning, which can be considered somewhat of an unusually early time to marry. But reportedly this was done in an effort to keep the fans, and media out as much as possible, and from the looks of it, they succeeded in doing so.

One of the many things about the day many people remember is Prisiclla's floor-length wedding gown. It was a silk chiffon dress with a beaded neckline, decorated with seed pearl embellished sleeves. The look was completed by a huge sheer white veil. Many who were alive to witness the news of their wedding, would remember that when the pictures of the event came out, it was 21-year-old Prisiclla's dress that had caught many people's attention, engraving it into pop history.

Elvis Presley cheated on Priscilla many times

While the two married when she was quite young, Elvis was notorious for cheating on the then-teenager quite often. In 1962 when Priscilla's parents allowed her to start staying with the Hound Dog singer in his estate, Graceland, she was still in high school. Reportedly he had given her parents his word that he'd marry her once she graduated from school, but despite that, Presley went on to have numerous affairs with many different women before their wedding in 1967. But even after their marriage, the singer kept cheating on his then-wife.

Meanwhile, the two divorced in 1973 after a turbulent marriage, and a daughter together.

