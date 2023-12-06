When did Joey King and Jacob Elrodi break up? Exploring their relationship as actress reacts to Kissing Booth criticism
Explore the captivating romance of Joey King and Jacob Elordi, the transient nature of their off-screen love which came to an end in 2019, as King addresses Elordi’s recent criticism of their series, The Kissing Booth.
Love stories in Hollywood are often as captivating as the movies themselves, and one such tale that unfolded on and off the screen was the relationship between Joey King and Jacob Elordi. The co-stars of the hit Netflix rom-com The Kissing Booth not only shared on-screen chemistry but also embarked on a real-life journey that captured the hearts of fans. As their relationship timeline played out, it became a narrative of its own, marked by highs, lows, and an unexpected twist.
What makes their relationship even more interesting is the fact that both superstars despite their break up came together to play each other’s love interest on-screen for the subsequent sequels of The Kissing Booth. King recently addressed the controversial and much-unappreciated remarks of her ex, Elordi, on their Netflix series.
Joey King and Jacob Elordi’s blooming off-screen romance soon came to an end
Joey King and Jacob Elordi first crossed paths in January 2017 while filming The Kissing Booth. What started as a friendship soon blossomed into a romantic connection, with King revealing that she began seeing Elordi as more than just a friend about a month into filming. The duo went Instagram official at different points in 2017, attending their first red-carpet event together in August of that year.
The public outings continued, filled with adorable Instagram posts and flirtatious moments, creating an image of a couple deeply in love. However, by November 2018, fans began speculating about the status of their relationship as social media updates became scarce. The couple officially split in February 2019, wiping traces of their romance from their profiles.
Despite the breakup, the pair had to reunite professionally for The Kissing Booth 2, adding a layer of complexity to their post-breakup dynamics. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, but the challenges of working together after a split were apparent.
ALSO READ: Jacob Elordi takes jab at The Kissing Booth threequel; labels it as 'ridiculous trap'
Joey King reacts to Jacob Elordi’s criticism of The Kissing Booth
Fast forward to the release of The Kissing Booth 3, both the superstars have visibly moved on with their lives, Jacob Elordi, however, attracted public scrutiny, as he made some controversial comments for his self-starred series, The Kissing Booth. “I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape,” he declared, as per Variety.
In response, Joey King displayed grace and resilience. She expressed her gratitude for the experience of making the movies and brushed off the negative comments, stating, “I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way. I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says.” Moreover, King surprised fans by expressing interest in starring in future sequels to the series, and the superstar even shared the storyline for future installments. “If there were to be a fourth installment it would be picking up where Elle and the gang are in their fifties or something, just to drop back in with them and see where they’re at,” she shared.
Joey King and Jacob Elordi's journey—from co-stars to a couple and then navigating the complexities of working together post-breakup—remains a captivating chapter in Hollywood romance.
ALSO READ: Did Joey King and Jacob Elordi ever date? Exploring their relationship as the actress fires back at him for Kissing Booth comments
