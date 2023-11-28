When did John Mulaney go to rehab? Exploring his successful stint and why he mentioned identifying with Matthew Perry

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

In the unpredictable rollercoaster of life, even the funniest minds like John Mulaney find themselves navigating twists and turns. Mulaney recently opened up about one of his lowest points in the hilarious yet poignant Baby J, his third Netflix special. This uproarious hour takes a wild ride through Mulaney’s 2020 drug relapse and the intervention that propelled him into a successful stint in rehab.

Comedy from chaos

Mulaney, known for his comedic genius, turned personal struggles into comedic gold. He admits, “Going to rehab and a lot of other things had become public knowledge, and I felt there was no way to start doing stand-up again without going through this.” His goal? To make it as funny as possible, he shared the wild ride through his confident, demented brain during the challenging times of addiction.

Navigating through ups and downs, Mulaney found strength in his comedic peers, including a crucial piece from Jimmy Kimmel. The result? Baby J not only earned a nomination at the Emmy Awards but also resonated with audiences across ages. Mulaney reflects, “For some reason, I attract an audience from 70 years old to 7, and I’m aware of how this is going to play with the great big group that I’m very lucky to have assembled.”

Mulaney’s connection with the late Matthew Perry

In the aftermath of Matthew Perry’s tragic death, Mulaney expressed a deep connection with the late actor’s struggle with addiction. “Addiction is just a disaster,” Mulaney remarks, drawing parallels between life’s instability and a wobbly table. He reveals, “I really identified with his story. I am thinking about him a lot.” Perry’s candid memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing stuck a chord with Mulaney.

Amidst the laughs and reflections, Mulaney shared insights into his own rehab journey. He has been sober since late 2020, detailing a pivotal intervention that brought him back from the edge. “I just wanted it to be a little wilder and put you in my very confident, demented brain during the time of addiction,” Mulaney emphasizes.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

