When did Meghan Markle accuse a Royal family member of racist concerns about son Archie's skin color? Exploring old Oprah Winfrey sit down

The British Royal family is arguably the most famous royal family in modern times. With countless pieces of pop-culture media on them as well as the way they are constantly in the discussions, their history and present shenanigans are well documented.

A new book by royal biographer Omid Scobie called Endgame on some of the recent controversies of the royal family has sparked more controversies regarding the Harry-Meghan era as well as the ascension of King Charles as the King after Queen Elizabeth’s parting. One of those controversies was regarding the racist allegations that Meghan Markle had made in 2021 in an interview with Oprah Winfrey .

Meghan Markle’s revelations of racism in 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 in which they opened up on their experience with the royal family and their eventual reason for parting ways with the rigid institution.

One of the claims that they had made in that interview was that of alleged racism by the royal family. The couple had revealed that when Meghan was pregnant with their firstborn Archie at the time, some senior members of the royal family came up to Harry and expressed their concerns regarding the race of his would-be first child.

When pressed by Oprah to reveal the name of that particular Royal family member, Prince Harry had refused to name anyone.

“That conversation, I am never going to share,” Harry had revealed. “At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

This was not the first time that Britain’s racist tendencies had affected the couple’s relationship. When the news of the pair’s dating reached Britain, there were heavy trolling and racist remarks thrown at Meghan Markle’s way for her bi-racial upbringing in America. At that time, Harry had come forward in her defense and criticized the way the media had been criticizing his partner.

Latest revelations in the new Royal family book

The explosive book on the royal family, Endgame that had promised to get the world talking is making waves for the numerous revelations regarding the royal family that is sure to shock the general public.

The new book has revealed that apparently at the time of its happening, Meghan Markle had revealed in a private letter to King Charles , two names of the individuals who had made the racist remarks regarding their soon-to-be-born son at the time.

The publishers have taken down the Dutch version of the book, which apparently revealed the names of those individuals. It is assumed that an initial draft of the book’s English version which was sent to the Dutch publishers for translation had the names in it but subsequent revisions to the same omitted that part.

Despite no definite knowledge about who had made those remarks, Oprah Winfrey confirmed in a later interview that Prince Harry had privately revealed to her that it was not the late Prince Philip or Queen Elizabeth .

