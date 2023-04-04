When did Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields air? Where and how to watch, release date, and other details

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is a documentary series revolving around the life of American actress Brooke Shields. Ever since its trailer was released, it has been a very anticipated release for documentary and non-fiction enthusiasts as well as fans. Here is everything you need to know about the recently released docu-series.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields release date and where to watch it?

The much-awaited documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which showcases the stardom and life of Brooke Shields from a realistic lens premiered on Monday, April 3, 2023, on Hulu. The two-part docuseries was available to stream on the platform from 12 am ET. It takes the viewers on her journey of finding fame at the start of her career, the problems she had to face, the trauma she underwent, and the strong voice she grew up having later on.

The series will delve into the dark and not talked about aspects of the 57-year-old's life and career, especially her highly se*ualized media image when she was young. In the trailer, Shields talks about her struggles and how she managed to rise out of what she had to face.

More about Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

The documentary has been directed by Lana Wilson, who previously helmed the Taylor Swift documentary, Miss Americana. Shields reveals how she was considered just a "pretty face" and how much it "seared" her. The trailer shows how she was perceived as "an iconic American beauty" and "an object of desire" from a very young age. "Actor, model, and global superstar Brooke Shields’ journey from a sexualized young girl to a woman who embraces her identity and voice," the Hulu description reads.

In the trailer, Shields also talked about how young women nowadays are trying to live up to unattainable and unnatural beauty standards. The 40-minute documentary includes archived footage of Shields from her youth as well as latest interviews of the model. The official synopsis for the documentary series, says, "[The show] follows actor, model, and icon Brooke Shields as she becomes a woman who discovers her power after being a sexualized young girl. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world."

The synopsis of the first part of the documentary reads, "From s*xualized young girl to Princeton graduate, we explore Brooke's extraordinary childhood and her complex relationship with mother/manager Teri," while the second part's synopsis says, "Now the most famous woman to graduate college, Brooke finds her voice, but when she tries to use it, a toxic culture will do anything to shut her up."