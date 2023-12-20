When did Princess Diana wear her record-breaking USD 1.1 Mn dress? Exploring the significance of her iconic look

The allure of Princess Diana is still strong, as proven by the hefty price tag attached to the royal's latest dress up for auction. Julien’s Auctions has sold a dress worn by Princess Diana for just over USD 1.1 million. It has set the record for the most expensive Princess Diana dress sold at auction. The gown worn by Princess Diana in 1985 broke a new fashion record after selling for $1.148million (£904,262).

The auction house, which described the gown as a “beautiful, romantic ballerina-length evening dress,” sold it in Hollywood on 17 December. Its estimated auction price was set in the range of USD 100,000 to USD 200,000. By the time the gavel came down at the final call, an anonymous buyer placed the winning bid of USD 1,148,080. The dress was sold with a matching illustration.

When did Princess Diana wear the record-breaking dress?

Princess Diana first graced the public eye with the ballerina-length evening dress during an appearance in Florence in 1985 at a dinner hosted by the Mayor of Florence, Italy, and again to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra the following year, 1986. The stunning gown, adorned with celestial-print embroidery, a large bow, and shoulder pads, captured the timeless elegance of Princess Diana’s style. On 17 December, Sunday, that dress sold at auction for nearly $1.15 million, a record amount for one of her dresses.

Created by Jacques Azagury, the Moroccan-British fashion designer, the dress was “synonymous with the Princess of Wales’s royal elegance and eternal grace,” the Hollywood auction house, Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement. The dress was created with fabric chosen by textile merchant Jakob Schlaepfer. It was designed by Moroccan-British fashion icon Jacques Azagury and features metallic embroidered stars, shoulder pads, a large bow, a sash, and a blue organza skirt. According to the auction house, the dress was a “nod to Diana’s love of dance and her being a patron of the English National Ballet.”

The American media house PEOPLE once owned the dress. In a report, the publication said that it purchased the dress shortly after the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997 for USD 26,450 at the Christie’s of New York auction. The media house then loaned it to Kensington Palace for the Fashion Rules exhibit in 2013.

The dress sold at auction for 11 times its estimated price

Julien's Auctions announced on Sunday that Princess Diana's ballerina-length evening dress by Moroccan-British fashion designer Jacques Azagury sold for $1,148,080. The winning bid was 11 times its original estimate of $100,000. However, the identity of the buyer is unknown.

The sale shattered the previous world record for the most expensive dress worn by Princess Diana to be auctioned. The previous record was set earlier this year when her purple evening dress by designer Victor Edelstein sold for $604,800.

According to auction house, Julien's Auctions, "The dress with padded shoulder pads features a black velvet bodice with embroidered stars in metallic thread made from Jakob Schlaepher fabric with a two-tier royal blue organza skirt with a sash and bow. The ballerina skirt was the perfect nod to Diana's love of dance and her being a patron of The English National Ballet."

Jacques Azagury recently told PEOPLE , “The whole collection means a lot to me, and the only reason I am selling them is because as of five weeks ago, I retired. I really wanted people to keep enjoying these iconic dresses and ideally to keep the whole collection together.”

Apart from the USD 1.1 million dress, Julien’s Auctions also sold another piece of clothing worn by Princess Diana at the same auction. The piece, a blush pink chiffon Emanuels blouse, went up for USD 381,000, which was four times its estimate of USD 80,000. The blouse was worn by the royal for her 1981 engagement portrait.

