When did Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart date? Exploring their relationship timeline, cheating scandal, and eventual breakup

Hey, nostalgia seekers! Let’s rewind the clock to the days when Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, our favorite Twilight stars, had the world wrapped around their love story. From their first kiss to a heart-breaking breakup, let’s dive deep into the Twi-angle of their relationship. So, grab your virtual popcorn as we unravel the drama and emotions of Pattinson and Stewart’s journey.

The beginning of the Twilight romance

Back in 2008, sparks flew as Kristin and Rob bonded during the filming of Twilight. The rumors of a romantic link started spreading in November 2008 after a saucy photoshoot for Vanity Fair. The MTV Movie Awards in May 2009, where they teased a kiss, only fuelled the fire.

Fast forward to August 2009, the duo was spotted getting cozy at a Kings of Leon concert. By September, magazines were screaming that “They are ENGAGED” with pictures of Rob and Kristen. Cute right? But by October 2009, Rob was dismissing reports saying, “It doesn’t make and difference what you say.”

But, finally, in October 2011, Kristin spilled the beans, claiming that they were together. She called Rob her boyfriend and teased the world with an “it’s so obvious” when asked for a name.

In May 2012, at the Cannes premiere of Rob’s film, Cosmopolis, Kristen was all praises. But by July 2012, Rob was clarifying, “No one ever knows what is true or what isn’t” about marriage rumors.

ALSO READ: How long have Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse been dating? Exploring relationship timeline amid pregnancy announcement

The famous cheating scandal of Tinseltown

July 2012 took a very dark turn. Kristen was caught in a scandal, kissing a married director, Rupert Sanders. It was a shocker that left Kristen devastated, and Rob faced the tough decision of divorce from Liberty Ross.

Despite a dramatic reconciliation attempt in September 2012, the love couldn’t withstand the storm. The final blow came in 2013 when they ended their four-year relationship. The cheating scandal took its toll, leaving fans heartbroken and Twilight's love story shattered completely.

And there you have it—a journey that started with a kiss and ended in tears. Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more throwback tales.

ALSO READ: 'It wasn’t real life anymore': When Kristen Stewart revealed how her relationship with Robert Pattinson was 'made into a product'