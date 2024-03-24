When Did Romeo Alexander And Caroline Sullivan Meet? Find Out As Bachelorette Alum Is Set To Welcome First Child With Fiancée

Bachelorette alum Romeo Alexander, 34, and fiancée Caroline Sullivan announced they're expecting their first child in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday. The couple, beaming joyfully, shared photos of Sullivan cradling her baby bump as Alexander stood by her side.

In additional pictures, they tenderly form heart shapes around Sullivan's belly, and Alexander affectionately kisses his soon-to-be wife on her forehead.

"Our love is blossoming!" they wrote in their shared social media post. They are excited for what's to come!

Bachelor Nation celebs flood comments with well-wishes

They received love and well wishes from fellow Bachelor Nation stars in the comments.

Elise Mosca commented, "Congratulations!" while Kristin Hopkins said, "Exciting news!”

John Hersey exclaimed, "Exciting news!! Congrats!!!!" and Olivia Caridi shared, "Thrilled for you both!!" It's been a big year for the couple, who got engaged in January 2024.

They exclusively shared with PEOPLE that he proposed in Central Park on Dec. 27.

"I was totally surprised!" Sullivan remembered. "Romeo said we were going to a fancy restaurant near Central Park, so I dressed up. Since my sister was visiting and leaving that day, he suggested we take her to the park before dinner. When we arrived, a photographer (Sarah Heilbronner) was there, pretending to do a shoot. She kindly offered to take our photo, and that's when he proposed. It was perfect."

Romeo, Caroline's dumbo house meeting sparked romance

Alexander admitted he believed Caroline had everything figured out, but he wanted to keep her guessing to maintain the element of surprise.

They first crossed paths in February 2022 at Dumbo House in Brooklyn. Their initial encounter was at the coat check, but they didn't swap contact information right away. When they couldn't get a table at Soho House due to the crowd, Alexander turned to Sullivan for suggestions on nearby dining spots. Even though he walked away at first, he came back to pick up where they left off.

The two ended up chatting, and Sullivan immediately knew he was the one. She even texted her friends that night, saying she just met her husband.

