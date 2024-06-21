When Did Sabrina Carpenter Get Her Iconic Bangs? Singer Reveals

Well-known American actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter is opening up about how she got her famous look. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, the 25-year-old revealed that she got her fluffy curtain bangs after experiencing her first real heartbreak.

"I cut my bangs because of heartbreak," she shared in a video released on Thursday, June 20. "Usually, I don't make impulsive decisions when I'm upset, but it was my first real heartbreak, so I felt the need to do something different."

Sabrina Carpenter embraces natural hair color in post-breakup transformation

In a Vanity Fair clip painting her self-portrait, the Espresso singer mentioned she preferred not to change her natural hair color for a post-breakup makeover.

She expressed her comfort with being born blonde. Although Carpenter didn't disclose the source of her first heartbreak, fans speculated it might be her former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Despite never confirming a relationship, dating rumors surfaced in the summer of 2020. In early 2021, Olivia Rodrigo, a fellow castmate, released Driver's License, which many believed was inspired by Bassett.

Carpenter and Bassett confirmed they were single in late 2021, around the time when the Please Please Please singer unveiled her new bangs.

Carpenter's beauty and confidence: A dynamic duo

Carpenter, known for her flushed cheeks and pouty lips, has become a beauty icon lately. She revealed that her self-confidence varies greatly. Some days, she feels extremely confident, almost conceited. But one comment can quickly make her feel insecure, swinging her confidence to the opposite extreme.

Advertisement

Despite fans' fascination with her glamorous beauty, the singer focuses on more important matters than her appearance. However, she did enhance her look for her new music video, Please Please Please, featuring her boyfriend Barry Keoghan. She wore a flattering nude lipstick, specifically Prada's Moisturizing Lip Balm in the shade Astral Pink.

ALSO READ: 'Decided to Put That Burden on Other People': Sabrina Carpenter Talks About The Success Of Her Hit Song Espresso