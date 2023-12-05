When did Suzanne Somers die? Exploring her cause of death and illness as Alan Hamel reveals unexpected shoe choices at burial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Suzanne Somers' departure, the beloved actress from Three's Company, yielded to her decades-long battle with breast cancer. The final chapter unfolded peacefully on 15 October 2023, a poignant day before what would have been her 77th birthday. The actress surprisingly was laid with quite a unique footwear option on her death ceremony, and now Alan Hamel, the husband of the late actress, has finally addressed the reasons why his wife was dressed up in Timberland boots while being laid to rest in peace.

How did Suzanne Somers die?

The curtain fell on the superstar, Suzanne Somers' remarkable life as her battle with breast cancer, spanning over two decades, reached a poignant end. On October 15, at 5:30 a.m., the beloved Three's Company actress bid farewell, succumbing to the relentless advance of breast cancer that had metastasized to her brain, as retrieved via The Blast . The death certificate of the superstar revealed the intricate intertwining of factors contributing to Suzanne's passing. Beyond the relentless grip of cancer, hypertension (high blood pressure), and hydrocephalus, a condition burdening the brain with excess cerebrospinal fluid, were listed as underlying reasons for her death.

The superstar reportedly died a day before her birthday in the company of her loved ones who gathered to celebrate her birthday. Suzanne Somers found her resting place at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City. A quiet ceremony, managed by a Palm Springs funeral home, unfolded three days after her passing. But Suzanne’s arrival at her resting place in the Timberland boots shocked everyone, garnering significant attention.

Alan Hamel revealed reasons for dressing up his late wife, Suzanne Somers, in Timberland boots

In a poignant twist to the final chapter of Suzanne's journey, her husband, Alan Hamel, shares an unexpected and deeply personal detail. The actress was laid to rest not in the predictable elegance of Manolo Blahniks, which adorned her collection, but in Timberland boots. Hamel, aged 87, disclosed to PEOPLE that he chose the Timberlands for their unique significance in their shared life. Drawing words on the boots that encapsulated their journey, Hamel made the farewell profoundly personal.

Hamel shared, “Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots. [I] made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne…Every time she put on the Timberlands, she said, ‘I am wearing you, and my boots will keep me safe.’”

The couple's heartwarming daily ritual, spanning over 50 years, was centered around Suzanne's signature Timberland boots. Their mornings included a ritualistic hike to the mountaintop, where they found solace on a creek-side rock warmed by the morning sun. “Early morning routine always included hiking to the top of one of the mountains, where there was a creek and a large flat rock in the middle of the creek. By the time we got there, which was about a two-hour hike, the rock had been warmed by the morning sun. We would have our lunch on the rock and then take a one-hour nap on the rock and then hike back down and go to work.”

As Suzanne Somers rests in peace, the unexpected choice of Timberland boots becomes a poignant symbol of a life well-lived, shared, and cherished with her beloved partner, Alan Hamel.

