When did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up? Fans have a theory after the singer swapped songs on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s break up has been a shocker to fans of both stars. A couple of days ago, Entertainment Tonight broke the news that the couple has parted ways. The publication also stated that the reported split was amicable and ‘not dramatic’. The news came amid Taylor’s much-talked-about Eras Tour, which she kicked off at Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. While neither party has commented on the break up yet, fans have come up with a theory about when the ex-flames might have parted ways, based on a setlist change on Taylor’s tour. Read on to find out.

When did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up?

As soon as the news about Taylor and Joe’s break up hit the headlines, Swifties began wondering when they might have actually parted ways. Now, some fans have worked out a possible time period based on a setlist change by Taylor on her Eras Tour.

Fans noted that Taylor swapped her song Invisible Strings from Folklore to The 1 on March 31. While the former is a love song, the latter happens to be about a lost love. Since then, Taylor has continued singing the second song on her shows. However, it should be noted that Taylor does swap out songs from her setlist every now and then.

However, if the change is taken as the basis for the breakup, then, fans believe, that the split might have happened between March 25, when she last played Invisible Strings, and March 31st.

On April 1st, Selena Gomez was also spotted attending Taylor’s concert with her sister Gracie. It might be possible that the Rare singer was there to provide moral and emotional support for her BFF during her breakup.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship

Taylor Swift, 33, and Joe Alwyn, 32, started dating in 2016. Throughout the years the pop titan and the British actor always kept their relationship extremely private and away from the limelight.

A source close to the ex-couple recently told PEOPLE that Taylor and Joe parted ways because of differences in their personalities.

However, neither party has commented on the breakup yet.

