When did the SAG-AFTRA strike end? Exploring the union's deal with the studios as their 118 days strike officially ends

In a historic turn of events, the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, lasting a daunting 146 days, has officially come to an end. Their strike marked the first time in over 60 years that both actors and screenwriters simultaneously engaged in strikes, causing a seismic disruption in Hollywood.

The intricate details of the prolonged 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike

The saga began when the deadline for a new contract between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers passed on July 14 2023 without reaching an agreement. The union, representing around 160,000 professionals in the entertainment industry, including actors and broadcast journalists, stood firm in their demands for better pay and working conditions.

As the labor landscape transformed with the rise of streaming services and the looming threat of artificial intelligence, actors sought protections against dwindling residuals, wage stagnation, and the unregulated use of AI in reproducing their likeness or performance, as retrieved via Harper's Bazaar . The strike, coupled with the simultaneous Writers Guild of America strike starting on May 2, brought the industry to a standstill, halting film and television productions globally. Actors, including luminaries like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh, took to the picket lines, emphasizing the need for change in the face of a transforming industry.

The SAG-AFTRA strike came to an official end on 9 November 2023

After 118 days of intense protest and intense negotiations, the deadlock finally broke on November 9, as SAG-AFTRA announced a new three-year-long contract with the producers' alliance. The union secured crucial gains, including "above-pattern" minimum compensation increases, provisions safeguarding members from AI threats, a streaming participation bonus, and enhanced provisions for diverse communities. The new deal also addressed concerns about pension and health caps while improving compensation for background actors.

In a significant development, Fran Drescher highlighted the tireless efforts and successful negotiations that concluded this crucial chapter in entertainment industry history. The resolution came after talks involving industry leaders such as Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Disney's Bob Iger, NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, and Warner Bros Discovery's David Zaslav. The ratification of the contract, with an impressive 78.33% approval from union members, brought an end to one of the most extended strikes in Hollywood history. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher expressed relief in an interview with ET , stating, "Very relieved and kind of tired, but a good tired, because we did a job well done."

As the curtain falls on the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike, Hollywood can now look ahead to a new chapter. The negotiated agreements signal a recognition of the evolving challenges faced by the people currently working in the entertainment industry.

