When Does Bridgerton Season 3 Come Out? Find Out Exact Date And Time Ahead Of Much-Anticipated Release
Prepare for an exhilarating blend of drama and romance as Bridgerton returns with enticing new revelations. Make sure you don't miss the exact release date and time provided below!
Dearest readers, or in this case, viewers, it's time to revisit the ton as the first part of Bridgerton Season 3 drops tonight, Thursday, May 16, on Netflix, following months of anticipation.
For those who might not have been keeping up, the latest installment of Shonda Rhimes’ historical romance series tells the love story between Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), after Colin very smugly announced to his friends he will never court Ms. Featherington. Penelope, who has been crushing over Colin since forever, hears him say the heartbreaking words herself, leading her to get over him and court a husband this season. And from whatever we can gather from the teasers and trailers released by Netflix over the months, Colin doesn't seem quite pleased with the idea, despite offering to help Penelope in her endeavors.
To know when exactly Bridgerton Season 3 comes out, keep scrolling!
Unlock the Gates of Regency Romance: Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date and Time HERE
Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3, containing episodes 1-4, is scheduled to hit the aforementioned streaming platform at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 16.
Part 2 of the season, containing the remaining episodes (5-8 precisely), will come out on June 13 at 3 a.m. ET.
Where does Bridgerton Season 3 pick up from?
Per Netflix, Penelope gives up her crush on Colin and decides that it's now time for her “to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.”
For those new to the Bridgerton fandom, last season revealed Penelope to be Lady Whistledown, the anonymous gossip writer who chronicled the romance between Daphne and Simon (Season 1) and Anthony and Kate (Season 2).
Back to Bridgerton Season 3, Colin, who has returned from his travels and is disheartened by Penelope’s cold shoulder “offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season." However, “When his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”
How many episodes does Bridgerton Season 3 have?
Like the previous two seasons, Bridgerton Season 3 will have eight episodes. The titles of each of the episodes are as follows:
Part 1 —
Episode 1: Out of the Shadows
Episode 2: How Bright the Moon
Episode 3: Forces of Nature
Episode 4: Old Friends
Part 2 —
Episode 5: Tick Tock
Episode 6: Romancing Mister Bridgerton
Episode 7: Joining of Hands
Episode 8: Into the Light
Besides Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, Bridgerton Season 3 will see Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Jonathon Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh, and more, returning to the ton.
