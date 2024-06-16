When Does House Of The Dragon Season 2 Come Out? Release Schedule Explored

House Of the Dragon, the prequel to Game Of Thrones is one of the most successful projects which was majorly liked by many people globally. Every aspect was executed very well and was noticed by the series’ fans. The anticipation behind season two is high as the first one was filled with interesting twists and turns. As many are wondering about the upcoming season’s episodes' release dates, find the entire schedule of House Of the Dragon season 2 here.

House Of The Dragon season 2 release schedule

The latest season of this highly anticipated series will premiere on June 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time, per Deadline. The fans will have to be patient as the episodes won't premier at once, it will be released on Sundays. It has a total of eight episodes. The series’ last episode will air on August 4.

The release of the House Of the Dragon season 2 episodes is as follows:

June 16, Sunday: Episode 1

June 23, Sunday: Episode 2

June 30, Sunday: Episode 3

July 7, Sunday: Episode 4

July 14, Sunday: Episode 5

July 21, Sunday: Episode 6

July 28, Sunday: Episode 7

August 4, Sunday: Episode 8 (Finale)

More on the latest season of House Of The Dragon

It appears that the viewers will have a hard time choosing their sides between Queen Rhaenyra and Kind Aegon. The last season witnessed the test between friends and family members. Its storyline, which is deeply entangled between (some might say unethical) relationships is expected to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

As per Deadline, season two will feature its OG cast including Emma D’Archy, Olivia Cook, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Phoebe Cambell, Bethany Antonia, Phia Saban, Matthew Needham and Jefferson Hall.

The new cast members are Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

Viewers can watch the show on HBO and it will be available to stream on Max.

