When does House Of The Dragon Season 2 release? Exploring reported dates, episodes, cast, and more amid trailer launch

House Of The Dragon was able to do what many thought was impossible. It managed to regain the public's trust and appreciation after the debacle that was the last season of Game Of Thrones. With popular culture back on its side, House of The Dragon is all set to return to the big screens and initiate more discussions and fan wars.

When is House of The Dragon coming back?

House Of The Dragon is all set to return to our screens. The recently released teaser trailer of the show gave us a glimpse into the complicated dynamics within the Targaryen clan after the explosive end to the first season.

What we are going to get is the continuation of the war that was promised in the first season and hopefully some more dragon fight scenes.

As of now, no release date is confirmed for the show but it is expected to drop in early summer of 2024 as per HBO . The show explores the great war among the Targaryen family that led to their downfall and gave way to the dynamics that were shown in the first season of Game Of Thrones.

The show starring Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Matt Smith became a hit when it premiered back in 2022 and was able to renew interest in the Game Of Thrones franchise which was thought to be dead after the critical failure that was the Season 8 of aforementioned show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'And yeah, was I annoyed...': When Emilia Clarke voiced her thoughts on the Game of Thrones ending

What can we expect in House Of The Dragon Season 2?

House Of The Dragon explores the dynamics of the Targaryen family and how they ruled over their Kingdom before they started losing grip on their power due to blatant incest, civil war, and distrust among their family members.

The show followed Rhanyra’s rise as heir to the throne, only for that to be taken away from her and given an exile from the family. The show ended with one of her sons dying which made for an exciting avenue for further exploration of the rotten family dynamics and how she goes on to take revenge for that.

ALSO READ: 'Big enough for one dragon bum...': When Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke reacted to their Game of Thrones characters being related