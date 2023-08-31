When Dwayne Johnson rejected Vin Diesel's plea to return to Fast and Furious, calling it 'an example of his manipulation'

Dwayne Johnson had once unequivocally declined any possibility of returning to the Fast & Furious franchise, despite a public invitation extended by Vin Diesel. In a CNN interview, Johnson had conveyed his best wishes for the franchise and its participants, while maintaining his firm decision to stay away from any potential comeback.

When it went all 'tactics and strategies' between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

This decision wasn't made on a whim; Johnson had already communicated his stance to Diesel several months prior. Johnson mentioned, "I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."

While he had expressed ongoing support for his fellow cast members and the overall success of the franchise, he had made it abundantly clear that revisiting his former role was out of the question. Diesel's public invitation was met with disapproval by Johnson, especially due to the inclusion of personal aspects such as Diesel's children and the late Paul Walker.

Johnson had considered this tactic as manipulative, stressing that these private matters had no place in the conversation.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's tug of war

The publicized clash between the two actors had remained largely concealed until a 2016 Instagram post by Johnson, which has since been deleted. The post provided a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes tensions. The post had cryptically alluded to unprofessional behavior within the franchise, hinting at the simmering discord that had been occurring.

Vin Diesel, in response, had explained that his approach of "tough love" had been aimed at extracting the best performance from Johnson, which accounted for the apparent friction between them. Johnson had reacted to Diesel's comments in an interview with Vanity Fair, where he had expressed amusement at the situation.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's departure from the Fast & Furious franchise had signaled the end of his involvement as a Diplomatic Security Service agent in the action-packed film series. While fans might have anticipated a screen reunion between Johnson and Diesel, it had become evident that their differences had led to an irrevocable parting of ways. As audiences had continued to follow the ruins of the franchise, they had done so with the understanding that Johnson's character would not be making any future appearances in the Fast & Furious narrative.

