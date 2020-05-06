When Elon Musk’s ex wife Justine Wilson opened up about their dysfunctional marriage: I was a trophy wife

After their divorce, Elon Musk’s ex-wife Justine Wilson opened up about their dysfunctional marriage and revealed that she felt like a trophy wife. Read on to know more.

Before Elon Musk stared dating Grimes, the SpaceX CEO was married twice. Elon and his girlfriend welcomed their first child together earlier this week. But this was not the first time he has embraced fatherhood. Elon has five sons from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson - Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon and Damian. And while they so share five children together, Justine opened about out her married life with Elon and revealed that it wasn’t all about sunshine and rainbows.

While he has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight, after his first divorce, his ex first wife Justine opened up about how she was miss treated during their marriage. Musk married Justine in January 2000. In an article published in Marie Claire, Justine detailed their dysfunctional relationship and revealed that she felt like a trophy wife. She stated that her ex-husband always overpowered, disrespected, and mistreated her. “Elon's judgment overruled mine, and he was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking. ‘I am your wife,’ I told him repeatedly, ‘not your employee.’ ‘If you were my employee,’ he said just as often, ‘I would fire you,’” she wrote.

She revealed that even though she was married to Elon, she always felt lonely. “It was a dream lifestyle, privileged and surreal. But the whirlwind of glitter couldn’t disguise a growing void at the core. Elon was obsessed with his work: When he was home, his mind was elsewhere. I longed for deep and heartfelt conversations, for intimacy and empathy,” she wrote.

“I had turned into a trophy wife — and I sucked at it. I wasn't detail-oriented enough to maintain a perfect house or be a perfect hostess. I could no longer hide my boredom when the men talked and the women smiled and listened. I wasn't interested in Botox or makeup or reducing the appearance of the scars from my C-sections,” she added in the article.

The two reportedly even tried marriage counseling, but decided to call it quits when nothing worked out. Elon was the one who served Justine with divorce papers. The SpaceX CEO instantly moved on with his life and was engaged to Talulah Riley, just six weeks after the divorce papers were delivered. Throughout their multiple marriage failures, Elon and Talulah tried to keep it together. They tied the knot in 2010 and again in 2013 but eventually decided to call it quits.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk and Grimes name their newborn X Æ A12; Singer reveals meaning behind the bizarre name

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×