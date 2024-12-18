When Elon Musk’s Warning to Taylor Swift Over “Person of the Year” Angered Swifties
A year ago, the billionaire’s remarks about Taylor Swift’s Time "Person of the Year" win sparked debates about fame, scrutiny, and public image.
In December 2023, Taylor Swift was named Time magazine’s "Person of the Year," a recognition of her unparalleled success during the year. However, Elon Musk, who had held the same title in 2021, issued a cautionary tweet warning Swift of the potential risks that come with the accolade, angering Swift’s passionate fanbase.
Swift’s groundbreaking achievements in 2023 included her Eras Tour, which shattered records, and astronomical album sales, solidifying her dominance in the music industry. However, her Time win also drew attention from Musk, who tweeted, “Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol.” The billionaire’s remarks referenced his own challenges after his tenure as "Person of the Year," particularly the controversies surrounding his transformation of Twitter into X.
Musk’s rebranding of the platform brought a decline in advertising revenue and public criticism, with major advertisers such as Disney and Apple pulling out. His tweet about Swift was perceived as dismissive by her fans, sparking widespread backlash online.
Meanwhile, Swift responded graciously to her Time honor, thanking editor Sam Lansky for the profile and reflecting on her journey. “I’m really reflecting on this year and all the years that led up to it,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for the fans and public figures featured in the piece, including Stevie Nicks and Greta Gerwig.
Sam Jacobs, Time's editor-in-chief, defended Swift’s selection, emphasizing that she had become a “source of light” in a divided and challenging year. He praised her ability to unite and inspire millions in a world where institutions were faltering.
The clash between Musk’s cautionary tone and Swift’s celebration of her achievements highlighted the complexities of fame and recognition. A year later, Swift’s influence remains a defining force in music and culture, raising questions about the long-term impact of accolades like "Person of the Year" on public figures. Whether Musk’s warning held any truth or merely reflected his personal experiences remains a point of discussion among fans and observers alike.
ALSO READ: Top 10 Moments At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour As Singer Wraps Up European Leg